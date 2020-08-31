Tulsa Health Department able to schedule free COVID-19 tests sooner, return results faster with decreased demand

A slow down in the demand for COVID-19 testing is allowing for quicker scheduling and shorter test result turnaround times.
The Tulsa Health Department announced Monday that same- or next-day appointments have been available the past couple of weeks and that results are received on average within three business days.
"The Tulsa Health Department offers specimen collection for COVID-19 testing in north and south Tulsa to provide convenient access for community residents," said Leanne Stephens, public information officer for THD. "There is no cost for testing, and it’s easy to quickly make an appointment."
Call 918-582-9355 to schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 test in Tulsa County. Stephens said THD plans to soon launch a digital platform for test scheduling, results and contact tracing.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief quality officer at OU Medicine, in late July said there had been a "fairly drastic increase" in the number of tests performed during the past several weeks in Oklahoma.
Bratzler said some of the labs — particularly out of state — had issues with personnel or reagents to run the tests that led to some delays of seven to 10 days.
COVID-19 testing has declined in Oklahoma since the weekly peak of 104,640 from July 24-30 to between 56,000 and 61,000 each week, according to state data.
Stephens said that several weeks ago THD was scheduling tests several days out because of a surge in demand, but the past couple of weeks the agency has been able to get people in the same day and, if not, then the next day.
She encourages people to seek out testing if they have been in a large gathering or are concerned about possible exposure to the virus or feeling symptoms.
THD lists on its website other local alternatives to be tested if not through the Health Department.
"Testing is the way for us to know the prevalence of the illness in our community," Stephens said.
