Sitting down to lunch with his new Tulsa friends, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine had a question on his mind.

“He was a bit curious to know why two women, both of them Oklahomans, would be so interested in Ukraine,” recalled Mary Woolslayer, who along with her friend Mary Dotson was invited to dine with the ambassador and others after a Tulsa speaking event a few years ago.

The pair, who had started a grassroots effort to send humanitarian aid to the nation, were happy to fill him in, she said.

And it led, in turn, to a question for the ambassador.

“I just said ‘You don’t have anything you can give us, do you — any old clothes or anything?’” Woolslayer said. “And he was like ‘Well, no, I don’t have anything with me.’”

Recalling the moment recently, Woolslayer couldn’t help laughing. She’d been half-joking, she said, and really hadn’t expected the ambassador to donate to the cause.

But all other times — when she and Dotson have asked that same question of friends and fellow Tulsans — it’s been in all seriousness.

And more recently, it’s come with an extra sense of urgency.

Since February 2022 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Dotson and Woolslayer have taken their efforts to another level to support the country they’ve grown to love, shipping out box after box of donated medical supplies and other items, with volunteers helping to sort and pack.

And by all indications, the need for relief is not going away anytime soon. The war shows no signs of ending, and now tensions between the U.S. and Russia are rising after the recent downing of a U.S. drone.

“We never thought we would still be helping our Ukrainian friends at this date,” Dotson said. “And we don’t know how long we will be needed.”

But the need is real — of that there is no doubt.

“I have received many messages of thanks from hospital workers that we are shipping what is needed,” Dotson said. “They have sent me photos showing them sharing supplies with soldiers going back into the field.”

The pair, whose efforts have been acknowledged with certificates from the Ukrainian government, have a history of supporting those in need locally.

They joined up to help Ukraine following a visit to the country a decade ago.

After 2014, when the fighting that led to the invasion first broke out, they founded a nonprofit to help: Heartland to Breadbasket.

In 2021, the year before the invasion, they shipped a total of 33 boxes of aid to Ukraine.

Last year, it was over 150. So far in 2023, in just three months, they’re at 92 already.

On pace for their biggest year by far, the women are thankful, they say, to have a better place to stage their operation — space provided by Woodland Acres Baptist Church.

“Before the kindness of the church, we packed all the boxes in Mary’s garage, and prior to that we packed little boxes from my garage,” Woolslayer said.

Eye-opening trip

Woolslayer said Dotson deserves most of the credit for the effort.

“She is the grandmaster of all this, and she swept me into service. I didn’t even know where Ukraine was before I met Mary Dotson, and that’s the truth.

“She is one thousand percent committed to this.”

For Dotson, that commitment traces back two decades to when she lived in Des Moines, Iowa.

Des Moines is a sister city of Cherkasy, Ukraine, and she was able visit the country more than once through that program.

Dotson fell in love with the Ukrainian people, who were still emerging from Soviet communism and trying to gain their economic footing.

“They were just a wonderful, bright, educated people whose system had failed them,” she said.

Later, after moving to Tulsa, Dotson met Woolslayer through the Committee for Foreign Relations’ Tulsa chapter, a group that meets monthly over a shared interest in global affairs.

Dotson, who by then was already sending what aid she could to Ukraine, invited Woolslayer to take a trip there with her.

It was eye-opening, Woolslayer said.

Motivated by the level of need they encountered, she began helping Dotson in her efforts.

They had no idea then the turn things would eventually take, with Russia launching a full-scale invasion last year. But the groundwork they’d already laid allowed them to immediately begin supporting relief efforts on a larger scale.

“We really upped our game,” Woolslayer said, adding that they couldn’t do it without their many dedicated volunteers and donors.

The items, packed in large boxes at the church and shipped by pallet, go to a charity that supplies a military hospital in Kyiv, as well as a women’s center in Cherkasy that has become a haven for refugees.

Woolslayer said it’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Russia invaded.

When the news broke she called Dotson immediately.

“We cried together over the phone,” Woolslayer said.

“We knew it was coming,” Dotson said. “But it still was difficult.”

The women say they have long wanted to go back to Ukraine. But considering how much a trip would cost them, they figure the money is better invested in sending more aid boxes.

Maybe one day, though, the opportunity will come again, and old friendships can be renewed in person.

“My heart goes out to them — so many of the people I’ve met whose children are now soldiers,” Dotson said. “They were other things, teachers, different kinds of professionals. They are soldiers now.”

The women say they will need much more help to keep the effort going this year.

For more information, email Dotson at marydotsonmail@gmail.com.