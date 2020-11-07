Tulsa Trump supporters host 'Protect the Vote' rally in protest over presidential election results

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every legal vote will be counted in this country. You can take that to the bank. ... This will be a peaceful transfer of power. We have got to keep our wits and our heads about us and let this legal process play out. We do not want the political rhetoric to get to a place where it becomes uncontrollable.”

McLain’s comments came after earlier speakers encouraged attendees to call state legislators in contested states and urge them to certify the election for Trump before vote counting finished. Others before the rally started shouted “not won, but stolen” in reference to the presidential race.

The chairwoman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party condemned the rally as a “slap in the face” to poll workers and the electoral process.

Amanda Swope said in a statement before the rally that her Republican counterparts should take further steps to educate the public on vote-counting processes. Swope also condemned Trump’s legal challenges to vote counting in several swing states, and Jack’s role in Friday’s rally given his position on the Tulsa County Election Board.