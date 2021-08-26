Tulsa going through rental assistance money a lot faster than most cities

With 80% of the money still waiting to be used, the federal government offered new incentives Wednesday for local officials to move faster in distributing emergency rental assistance, but Tulsa already seems well ahead of the curve.

Nationwide, officials have distributed only $5.1 billion of the $25 billion in federal stimulus money set aside for people who have fallen behind on rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the U.S. Treasury.

The city of Tulsa, however, has already distributed more than 52% of its share of the federal funds, according to the Treasury, going through the money far faster than most cities. Oklahoma City, for example, has distributed only 28% of its allocation.

The pace raises a different question for local officials: If Tulsa is going through the funding so quickly, will the city run out of money before the current Emergency Rental Assistance Program is set to end in September 2022?

“No one needs to worry,” said Jeff Jaynes, the executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, a nonprofit group that is administering Tulsa’s rental assistance program, or ERAP.