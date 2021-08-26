Tulsa going through rental assistance money a lot faster than most cities

With 80% of the money still waiting to be used, the federal government offered new incentives Wednesday for local officials to move faster in distributing emergency rental assistance, but Tulsa already seems well ahead of the curve.
Nationwide, officials have distributed only $5.1 billion of the $25 billion in federal stimulus money set aside for people who have fallen behind on rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the U.S. Treasury.
The city of Tulsa, however, has already distributed more than 52% of its share of the federal funds, according to the Treasury, going through the money far faster than most cities. Oklahoma City, for example, has distributed only 28% of its allocation.
The pace raises a different question for local officials: If Tulsa is going through the funding so quickly, will the city run out of money before the current Emergency Rental Assistance Program is set to end in September 2022?
“No one needs to worry,” said Jeff Jaynes, the executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, a nonprofit group that is administering Tulsa’s rental assistance program, or ERAP.
If the city’s own allocation runs out, resources could be redirected from county and state allocations, Jaynes said. Tulsa County has distributed only 14.2% of its rental assistance money while the state of Oklahoma has distributed 14% of its share.
“The Tulsa landlords and tenants who need help are going to get it,” Jaynes said. “We’re going to make sure of that.”
Even more ERAP funding will eventually become available for Tulsa through the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that Congress passed in March, Jaynes said.
Those Rescue Plan funds haven’t reached local or state governments yet, but additional money being in the pipeline might explain why federal officials are eager for the previous allocations to be spent.
Federal officials announced new incentives Wednesday for local agencies to “avoid or reduce” the need for tenants to verify income requirements for the program. The officials blamed “unduly burdensome documentation requirements” for slowing down distributions.
Even in Tulsa, where the funds are flowing faster than most places, landlords have complained that payments can take months to receive. And Jaynes acknowledges that “the process has been slower than we really want it to be.”
It helps, however, that Restore Hope already had a donor-funded emergency rental program in place in Tulsa, he said. The organization had to scale up exponentially to handle millions of dollars in federal stimulus money, but at least Tulsa didn’t have to start from scratch like many other cities.
“Our experience helped us save a lot of time and get up to speed quicker,” Jaynes said. “But we’re still working everyday to make the process go faster.”
