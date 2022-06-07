Tulsa gas prices jump 20 cents in one day to $4.49 per gallon at many stations

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon," he said in a blog post on Monday.
"It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” he said.
"Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.
"Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher," De Haan said.
The national average price was $4.919 per gallon for regular unleaded on Tuesday, according to AAA.
The average price of diesel was $5.154 in Oklahoma and $5.684 per gallon nationally, according to AAA.
During a conference call Monday with reporters from Southern and Southwestern states, Heather Boushey, an economist and member of President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, was asked by the Tulsa World about skyrocketing gas prices.
"The president really understands what a challenge inflation is generally, and then, particularly, higher gas prices," she said.
"He understands how hard this is for families. He gets this."
She said Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine has caused global markets to roil.
"When you're going to the gas station, when you're buying gas — Americans — just like people all around the world, are paying prices that are determined by global markets.
"Oil is a global commodity. Even though we produce oil here, we don't have a lot of control over the prices," she said.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday.
Regional states’ average prices
Average price for regular unleaded gasoline as of Tuesday:
Oklahoma: $4.493
Arkansas: $4.450
Colorado: $4.727
Kansas: $4.503
Louisiana: $4.479
Missouri: $4.492
New Mexico: $4.731
Texas: $4.601
Source: AAA
