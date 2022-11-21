Tulsa gas prices drop below $3 per gallon for first time since January

Gas prices, with regular unleaded at $2.989, are displayed at the QuikTrip at 15th Street and Denver Avenue on Monday. The last time the average price in Tulsa was below $3 per gallon was mid-January.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Edward Carr puts gas in his car at the QuikTrip at 15th Street and Denver Avenue on Monday. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, expects prices to continue to come down into the Thanksgiving holiday.
Gasoline prices in Tulsa have dropped below $3 per gallon at many locations, the lowest they have been in 11 months.
The price on Monday at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $2.98 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service.
The last time the average price in Tulsa was below $3 per gallon was mid-January, according to GasBuddy.
Tulsa prices have dropped about 16 cents per gallon in the last week and more than 45 cents in the last month. And while there have been some ups and downs — sometimes with prices spiking 20 cents overnight — current prices are also $1.50 less per gallon than their peak in mid-June.
“What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a blog post Monday.
"But it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” he said.
“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel," De Haan said.
"It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”
On Monday, Oklahoma's average price per gallon was $3.186 and the national average was $3.64, according to AAA and GasBuddy.
The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Texas ($2.93), Georgia ($3.07) and Mississippi ($3.08), according to GasBuddy.
The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.18), Hawaii ($5.14) and Nevada ($4.82).
Prices began skyrocketing this year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
That, combined with a relatively stable but limited oil supply, limited refining capacity, and high demand following pandemic-related lockdowns and other factors, led to prices well beyond the highest previously set in 2008, local and national analysts told the Tulsa World in June.
The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips reached $4.49 per gallon for regular unleaded in mid-June.
The statewide average reached an all-time high of $4.666 per gallon on June 15, according to AAA. Some service stations and convenience stores in the state had gas prices above $5 per gallon around that period.
The national average also surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time in June.
On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.56 to $80.08 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon.
On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude fell 35 cents to $79.73 a barrel; wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon.
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
