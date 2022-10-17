Tulsa gas prices drop 10 cents in last week, but diesel up 20-30 cents

Gasoline prices in Tulsa have dropped about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, but the average price of diesel has spiked 30 cents.

The figures follow national trends.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

“We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed.

"The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance," he said.

"In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere.

"Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher," De Haan said.

The price for regular unleaded gasoline at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.45 to $3.47 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.

But the average price of diesel in Tulsa is up to $4.911 per gallon from $4.61 a week ago, according to AAA.

Oklahoma's average price of diesel is also up about 20 cents at $4.912 on Monday from $4.701 a week ago, AAA said.

The national average price of diesel has risen 18.7 cents in the last week and was $5.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

The states with the lowest average gasoline prices Monday were Georgia ($3.22), Texas ($3.26) and Mississippi ($3.31), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.97), Alaska ($5.41) and Oregon ($5.30).

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $3.50 to $85.61 a barrel Friday; wholesale gasoline fell 7 cents to $2.63 a gallon.

On Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude fell 15 cents to $85.46 a barrel; wholesale gasoline fell 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon.

"Recession fears continue to mount as well as worse than expected jobs data, pushing the world’s largest economy (the U.S.) to the brink of a more prolonged slowdown, pushing oil lower," De Haan said.

"On the other side, China slowly re-opening their economy is limiting the potential downside to oil," he said.

Featured video: What the OPEC+ production cut means for U.S. gas prices