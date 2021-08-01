Tulsa firefighter assists effort to contain Bootleg Fire in Oregon

While working the fire, Ojeda learned many fellow firefighters on the frontlines of the battle were also Latino immigrants like himself, and he was proud to see so many immigrants helping protect Americans.

Many of the Latinos working the fire are brought in from private companies to assist in fires like this, Ojeda said. Many of them, like Ojeda himself, were firefighters before coming to the U.S.

When Ojeda met the brigade of firefighters from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, he helped relay information and instructions to them in Spanish. And once his frontline deployment finished, he worked in the fire’s command post as a bilingual public information officer.

Ojeda said it was very inspiring to work with so many different people from all over the country as well.

“My division supervisor was from Georgia, and the task force leader was from Kansas,” Ojeda said. “I was a paramedic from Oklahoma, and we had the crew with immigrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala. It was very diverse and everybody works for the same purpose. It was very gratifying to see.”

Ojeda said while the fire is extreme, they have not seen major injuries or fatalities fires of this magnitude can produce.