Tulsa Fire Department rededicates fountain donated by sister city in Mexico

A hand-carved fountain given to the Tulsa Fire Department on Sept. 2, 1999, by Tulsa’s first Sister City, has a new home at the Tulsa Fire Museum.

In one of the first tangible benefits of a burgeoning friendship between the two cities in the early 1980s, Tulsa sent a used fire truck to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. And, in exchange, Tulsa’s first Sister City sent back a replica of a historic fountain. It used to stand outside the old Tulsa Fire Department headquarters at Fourth Street and Frankfort Avenue.