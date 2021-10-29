 Skip to main content
Tulsa Fire Department rededicates fountain donated by sister city in Mexico
A hand-carved fountain given to the Tulsa Fire Department on Sept. 2, 1999, by Tulsa’s first Sister City, has a new home at the Tulsa Fire Museum.

In one of the first tangible benefits of a burgeoning friendship between the two cities in the early 1980s, Tulsa sent a used fire truck to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. And, in exchange, Tulsa’s first Sister City sent back a replica of a historic fountain. It used to stand outside the old Tulsa Fire Department headquarters at Fourth Street and Frankfort Avenue.

The fountain had initially been on display at Tulsa Central Fire Station near Second Street and Cheyenne Avenue until that station closed in 2003.

