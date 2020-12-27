Tulsa Fire Department on scene of house fire north of Interstate 244

Tulsa Fire crews are on scene at a house fire reported at a residence north of Interstate 244 Sunday afternoon, a police dispatcher confirmed.
The dispatcher said authorities received a report from the 5800 block of East Easton Street just after 4:35 p.m. Sunday of a home on fire. The home is north of Interstate 244 between Yale Avenue and Sheridan Road.
A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman has not yet responded to an inquiry seeking further information on the incident.
This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321
samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com
On Twitter @samanthavicent
Samantha Vicent
Staff Writer
I cover topics including marijuana in Oklahoma, Tulsa County District Court proceedings, law enforcement use of force and the Oklahoma prison system, including the death penalty. Phone: 918-581-8321
