Tulsa Fire Department on scene of house fire north of Interstate 244

Tulsa Fire crews are on scene at a house fire reported at a residence north of Interstate 244 Sunday afternoon, a police dispatcher confirmed.

The dispatcher said authorities received a report from the 5800 block of East Easton Street just after 4:35 p.m. Sunday of a home on fire. The home is north of Interstate 244 between Yale Avenue and Sheridan Road.

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman has not yet responded to an inquiry seeking further information on the incident.

This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

