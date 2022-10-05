Tulsa Fire Department mourns Terry McGee after helping recover his body in Skiatook Lake

Tulsa firefighters are mourning after helping locate the body of a retired fire marshal who had been missing since the 66-year-old "heroically" attempt to rescue his grandchild in an accident Sunday on Skiatook Lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had been unsuccessful in the search for Terry McGee after he jumped from his boat about 3:50 p.m. Sunday and never resurfaced. Tulsa Fire Department staff members felt strongly about helping provide closure to McGee's family, and on Tuesday they found his body using sonar technology, spokesman Andy Little said.

"I can't imagine how his family is feeling right now," Little said Wednesday. "We are at least glad that we were able to locate him for them."

McGee's grandchild made it out of the water and is OK, authorities said Tuesday.

McGee served with the Tulsa Fire Department for more than 25 years and also started his own company focused on building homes in north Tulsa.

"Terry served this community for a long time, and his family deserves to know that we appreciate them," Little said. "His memory will certainly live on."

McGee was a member of the NAACP, the North Tulsa Community Coalition, North Tulsa Economic Development Committee and Tulsa Metro Chamber Mosaic, he said in a 2017 interview with the Tulsa World.

"Anybody that you talk with that worked with him talks about how upbeat he was, how positive he always was, that he was always willing to help out," Little said.

A townhome project in development in January called Black Wall Street Square was a collaboration with McGee Enterprises and Boomtown Development Co., an affiliate of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.

In 2017, McGee told the Tulsa World he wanted to leave a legacy for his community and family — “the investment of leaving a legacy that your parents, family and community can be proud of ... and be able to reflect a sense of hope, love and joy even in the most trying of times.”