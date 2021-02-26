Tulsa Fire Department honors its first Black female firefighter

A Tulsa pioneer is finally able to share her story in hopes of inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.
In 2001, Cledella Evans-Stearns, a Tulsa native and daughter of a former Tulsa Fire Department captain, became the department's first Black female firefighter. Now, 20 years later, the Tulsa Fire Department honored Evans-Stearns by sharing her story through a virtual Q&A at the Tulsa Fire Museum on Thursday.
Evans-Stearns was 29 when she began her training at the Fire Academy, and being the daughter of Capt. Joseph Evans, she was intimidated.
"I hear a lot of men talk about how hard it is to fill their fathers' shoes," she said. "So could you imagine being a woman?"
Instead, she told him she wasn't going to try to fill his shoes. She wanted to just be herself and be the best she could be.
Evans-Stearns asked her dad a lot of questions when she started, but he didn't give a lot of answers.
"He said, 'I can tell you things, but it's better if you learn them.'"
He told her that when she learns things on her own, they'll stay with her better.
So she learned by doing — and sometimes by failing.
Her very first structure fire came in the middle of the night, with flames flying out the windows.
She meant to shut off the fill line to a water tank, but instead she turned off the line to the fire hose. She tried and tried to figure out what happened.
"I was running around the fire truck trying to figure out what I did," she said. "Then I came back, and I calmed down and looked. I shut the wrong valve off."
When she figured it out, she corrected her mistake.
After the fire, she told the chief what had happened and how she recovered, and he said he was proud of her for figuring it out.
Being able to recover on the job wasn't the only thing Evans-Stearns learned from her time as a firefighter.
At the Fire Museum's event, Tavianna Polley-Davis, a current firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department, led a portion of the discussion.
She asked Evans-Stearns, who retired in 2013, what she brought to the table as a black woman firefighter.
"My kindness and compassions," Evans-Stearns said. "I’ll fight for what's right. I don’t care what color you are. I don’t care what gender you are. Right is right, and wrong is wrong. And that’s what I’m going to fight for."
Evans-Stearns said being able to share her story with young Tulsans of any race or gender was important so they could see her and know they could follow in her footsteps.
Seeing Polley-Davis, a black woman who did follow after her, made Evans-Stearns proud.
"Somebody’s going to be the first black female driver," Evans-Stearns said. "Somebody’s going to be the first black female captain, the first black female chief. I'd love to stand there one day and put the badge on you that says 'captain.'"
Featured video: VP Harris adds new meaning to Black History Month