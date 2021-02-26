Tulsa Fire Department honors its first Black female firefighter

She meant to shut off the fill line to a water tank, but instead she turned off the line to the fire hose. She tried and tried to figure out what happened.

"I was running around the fire truck trying to figure out what I did," she said. "Then I came back, and I calmed down and looked. I shut the wrong valve off."

When she figured it out, she corrected her mistake.

After the fire, she told the chief what had happened and how she recovered, and he said he was proud of her for figuring it out.

Being able to recover on the job wasn't the only thing Evans-Stearns learned from her time as a firefighter.

At the Fire Museum's event, Tavianna Polley-Davis, a current firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department, led a portion of the discussion.

She asked Evans-Stearns, who retired in 2013, what she brought to the table as a black woman firefighter.

"My kindness and compassions," Evans-Stearns said. "I’ll fight for what's right. I don’t care what color you are. I don’t care what gender you are. Right is right, and wrong is wrong. And that’s what I’m going to fight for."