Tulsa fifth grader is state winner in Google Doodle contest

A Tulsa fifth grader is in the running to win national accolades from Google.
On Friday, Julia Isley was named the Oklahoma state winner in the 13th annual Google for Doodle contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
This year’s theme was “I am strong because …”
Isley’s pencil and Sharpie doodle, “Stronger Together,” focuses on multiple aspects of strength, including mental acuity with a woman teaching a boy, physical fitness with two volleyball players and strength of heart, with a girl tying her grandfather’s shoes while he braids her hair.
“Strength isn’t just about how many weights you can lift or how many push-ups you can do,” she said. “It’s also about lots of other things too.”
At the state and territorial level, entries were judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well the contest theme was expressed. Students could use any medium they wanted to create their doodle, including clay, recycled materials, charcoal, collage or computer software.
Votes from the public will be a factor in narrowing down the pool from 54 state and territorial winners to five national finalists. Voting is open online through Friday.
A panel of judges from Google will choose the winner among those five finalists and announce their selection in June.
The winning artist will get their work displayed on Google’s homepage for a day, plus a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school district or, if homeschooled like Isley, the library, nonprofit organization or public school of their choice.
The other four national finalists will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship.
Julia’s mother, Kaitlin Isley, found the contest opportunity in January and encouraged her young artist to take a break from their regular home school curriculum and give it a shot.
“It’s just such an honor that she gets to represent our state,” Kaitlin Isley said. “It has been a crazy, strange year and this has been just such a neat, bright spot.”