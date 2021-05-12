Tulsa fifth grader is state winner in Google Doodle contest

A Tulsa fifth grader is in the running to win national accolades from Google.

On Friday, Julia Isley was named the Oklahoma state winner in the 13th annual Google for Doodle contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

This year’s theme was “I am strong because …”

Isley’s pencil and Sharpie doodle, “Stronger Together,” focuses on multiple aspects of strength, including mental acuity with a woman teaching a boy, physical fitness with two volleyball players and strength of heart, with a girl tying her grandfather’s shoes while he braids her hair.

“Strength isn’t just about how many weights you can lift or how many push-ups you can do,” she said. “It’s also about lots of other things too.”

At the state and territorial level, entries were judged on artistic merit, creativity and how well the contest theme was expressed. Students could use any medium they wanted to create their doodle, including clay, recycled materials, charcoal, collage or computer software.

Votes from the public will be a factor in narrowing down the pool from 54 state and territorial winners to five national finalists. Voting is open online through Friday.