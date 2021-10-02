Tulsa father, son rescue fellow passengers after Amtrak derailment

A Tulsa father and son who were on an Amtrak train when it derailed near Joplin, Montana, on Sept. 25 came home heroes after jumping into action to save others after the crash, which killed three people and injured 50 more.
Zak Helmerich Sr. and Zak Helmerich Jr. had decided only a few days before that they wanted to take the Empire Builder across the U.S. countryside from Chicago to Seattle.
“It was fun — an adventure,” Helmerich Jr. said. “Trains are the most old-school way to travel.”
The two spent a day getting settled in on the train on Sept. 24, learning about its functions and getting to know other people on the train.
“We had a great dinner and then went to bed,” Helmerich Jr. said. “I almost fell off the top bunk like five times.”
The next day, Saturday, was about as perfect a day as it could get as they rode through Montana, Helmerich Sr. said.
“It was a perfect afternoon,” he said. “There were endless wheat fields on either side.”
They were just passing the time, sitting in the observation car watching football on TV and talking to the train brakeman, “when 4 o’clock rolls around,” Helmerich Jr. said.
The men felt a sudden jolt, then were slammed against the windows on the opposite wall from where they were sitting.
The father and son were pinned to the large windows of the observation car as it slid on its side.
“The only thing between us and the ground is glass,” Helmerich Sr. said. “We’re sliding and sliding and there’s this awful screeching noise.”
The car went pitch black as soot and dust filled the air, and objects keep falling on the men.
When the car finally came to a stop, it was so dark that Helmerich Sr. couldn’t even see his son beside him.
After making sure each other was OK, the men were able to get out through the window under the car.
When they got out and were able to look around, the only thing they could see was wheat fields.
“We were in the middle of nowhere,” Helmerich Sr. said.
The train was smoking and dust was hanging in the air, so they wore their COVID-19 face masks even outside.
As soon as they got their bearings, Helmerich Jr. told his dad they needed to get back into the train to help other people get out.
“We all kind of went into ‘fight mode’ instead of ‘flight mode,’” he said.
Covered in dust and soot, the father and son climbed back into the car from which they had just escaped, rescuing the brakeman they were talking to before the derailment, a man with prosthetic limbs named Ben they had met earlier that day, and another passenger.
“There was never a moment where I gave a second thought about if I should help or not,” Helmerich Jr. said. “I just thought, ‘This needs to get done, so it’s time to go to work.’
“If I had left and something happened to Ben because he didn’t get help, I’d feel like my responsibility to help others when they need help would’ve been neglected. I wasn’t raised like that.”
After rescuing the people from their own car, Helmerich Jr. volunteered to go up a ladder into another car to rescue even more people.
He found three more people and carried them out of the train, then carried an elderly woman the length of the train because she was unable to walk.
“One of the reasons we had to jump into action was because no one was going to be there to help us,” Helmerich Sr. said. “We had to get everybody out.”
He said he was proud of the work his son put into rescuing people.
“He never panicked,” Helmerich Sr. said. “He never was confused or indecisive. He was just the opposite.
“I told him later, ‘It’s moments like this in a man’s life that just might define who he is.’ In a father’s eyes, I watched my son, and I knew it was his defining moment.”
He said he counts himself and his son lucky to be alive after the derailment. Had the glass in the observation window broken, they almost assuredly would have died, he said.
“I’m sure there was divine intervention,” Helmerich Sr. said. “There was some reason we were spared, maybe so we could get survivors out.”
