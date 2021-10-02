Tulsa father, son rescue fellow passengers after Amtrak derailment

Covered in dust and soot, the father and son climbed back into the car from which they had just escaped, rescuing the brakeman they were talking to before the derailment, a man with prosthetic limbs named Ben they had met earlier that day, and another passenger.

“There was never a moment where I gave a second thought about if I should help or not,” Helmerich Jr. said. “I just thought, ‘This needs to get done, so it’s time to go to work.’

“If I had left and something happened to Ben because he didn’t get help, I’d feel like my responsibility to help others when they need help would’ve been neglected. I wasn’t raised like that.”

After rescuing the people from their own car, Helmerich Jr. volunteered to go up a ladder into another car to rescue even more people.

He found three more people and carried them out of the train, then carried an elderly woman the length of the train because she was unable to walk.

“One of the reasons we had to jump into action was because no one was going to be there to help us,” Helmerich Sr. said. “We had to get everybody out.”

He said he was proud of the work his son put into rescuing people.