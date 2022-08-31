Tulsa family buys Patterson estate for $13 million: 'There will be no redevelopment'

A historic, residential estate in midtown Tulsa has sold for a record $13 million.

The Patterson estate, a seven-acre property at the southeast corner of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue, sold in mid-August, according to Tulsa County land records.

The property at 3105 S. Peoria Avenue was bought by Stonewood Estate LLC, an Oklahoma-based company, records show.

Stonewood Estate is the operating entity of the family that owns it, said Jonathan Graber, an attorney for the family and broker for the purchase.

Graber described the new owners as a multi-generational “private Tulsa family” who “intend to fully restore the property to its original condition and make it their home.”

“There will be no redevelopment, no breaking up of the property,” he said.

Part of the family’s motivation in buying the property was to preserve the character of midtown Tulsa and make sure these kinds of properties aren’t redeveloped for commercial uses or subdivided, Graber said.

A mortgage related to the sale of the property indicates that Peyton and Matthew Wheeler signed a $5.85 million promissory note to a Dallas bank.

Peyton Wheeler is the granddaughter of QuikTrip founder Chester Cadieux.

The estate, with a 9,246-square-foot home, a guesthouse and a tennis court, had been on the market for $15 million.

The digital publication Mansion Global, citing Realtor.com, claims that the sale was the highest publicly recorded price paid for a residential home in Oklahoma.

Tulsa County land records value the property at $2,408,600, according to online records.

Constructed in 1925 under the direction of architects Lawrence Blue and Fred Knoblock, the ornate mansion was built for oil magnate Tom Loffland of Loffland Brothers Co. and his wife, Cecile Loffland.

In 1968, the estate was purchased by Bob and Cadijah Patterson. Bob Patterson was a former All-American basketball player at the University of Tulsa who went on to play for the Boston Celtics — the first TU player to be drafted into the NBA.

Bob Patterson later amassed massive wealth and success as the CEO of the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Tulsa Inc. and president of Mid-America Land, Grain and Cattle Co.

Cadijah Patterson dedicated her life to philanthropy, serving as a benefactor to TU, St. John Medical Center, the Philbrook Museum of Art and more. Together, the Pattersons and their four children made the estate their family home for several decades.

After Bob Patterson died in 2018 at 86, his children went about organizing his estate and sorting out the future of the property.

In August 2020, the Robert E. Patterson Trust and the Planning Design Group presented the city with a proposition to turn the Patterson estate into a new development — called Brookside 31 — containing shopping, restaurants and housing across its seven acres. The plan involved connecting the estate to the rest of the Brookside District.

After receiving opposition from residents of the surrounding neighborhoods due to concerns about increased traffic and the destruction of the property’s copious trees, the Planning Design Group officially withdrew its application for the project from the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.