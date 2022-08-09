Tulsa falls in Little League showdown but wins with sportsmanship

By John Tranchina

WACO, Texas - They didn’t win on the scoreboard but boy, did they win a lot of hearts.

The Tulsa Nationals Little League squad, competing as Team Oklahoma in the Little League World Series Southwest Regional tournament, fell 9-4 to the Texas East team from Pearland, Texas, but the moment everyone was talking about wasn’t a big hit or an error, but a wonderful display of sportsmanship.

In the first inning, with Tulsa trailing 3-2, Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton hit Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis in the side of the head with the ball. It was a bit shocking to see Jarvis go down as his helmet flew off, and as Jarvis was being attended to, Shelton began to get quite upset.

By the time Jarvis got back to his feet and made it to first base, Shelton was crying and having a difficult time keeping his composure, so Jarvis ended up walking over to Shelton and hugging him, melting hearts across the country, as people watched nationwide on ESPN. And while talking to him, he even gave him a bit of a pep talk, reminding him he was a good pitcher.

“Obviously he felt bad if he was crying like that and I wanted to make sure he was okay and he knew that he was a dude on the mound, he threw hard, he was doing good,” said Jarvis, who batted .286 and had an on-base percentage of .500 through the six games of the tournament. “If I was in that position, and just hit a kid in the head and almost gave him a concussion, I would be (crying) too. So I was just going over to make sure that he knows I’m okay and he doesn't need to be crying because I’m just fine.”

Tulsa coach Sean Kouplen, like many watching on TV across the country, became emotional watching that scene.

“(Shelton) just lost control of the ball, so, we call him Zay, when Zay went out there and gave him a hug on the mound, I’ll be honest, I was crying like a baby,” Kouplen said. “It was one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen.

“It just really shook him up, so Isaiah just felt compassion for him, and on his own, none of us said a word to him, went out there and gave him a hug. But our boys had been doing that all week long. That’s the most viral example, but they are amazing, I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Even Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum took notice and praised Jarvis and the team, tweeting, “So proud of the way these players are representing our city and our state! #OklahomaStandard.”

The two teams had mingled at the hotel and Jarvis and Shelton had become friends. So his gesture was borne from a genuine concern for a new buddy who was upset thinking he’d hurt him.

“I went to his room and we hung out, played a little bit last night and stuff,” Jarvis said of Shelton. “We’re pretty good friends.”

That was something that the Tulsa kids had been doing all week, making friends with players from other teams.

“They’d been hanging out and playing together and being buddies all week long,” Kouplen said. “And really, both teams. We had many friends on that team and they loved our guys as well. There were certain teams here that were very stand-offish and were very competitive and didn’t really want to mix, but that was not what we encouraged our boys to do. We told them, ‘You can be best of friends and still compete on the baseball diamond,’ and so we have had a number of amazing moments.”

And although it looked pretty bad, Jarvis was okay and continued in the game before coming out in the third inning for a pinch hitter.

“It hurt pretty bad at the moment, it gave me a little headache for a short amount of time but after a little bit, I was just fine,” Jarvis said. “I took some Tylenol and I was good.”

Ultimately, despite Jarvis’ encouragement, Shelton couldn’t continue and he was replaced on the mound by Austin Cummings. Jarvis getting hit loaded the bases and the very next batter for Tulsa, Tyler Klugh, drilled a line drive to center field, scoring two runs and giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

But Cummings shut Tulsa down after that. Pearland tied it 4-4 in the second, scored three more in the third to go up 7-4, and made it 9-4 in the fourth inning.

So there was profound disappointment at not winning the game that would have sent them to the famed Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., but for Kouplen, the team’s sportsmanship transcended wins and losses.

“It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life,” Kouplen said. “We told the boys that they represent the state of Oklahoma, and we wanted them to play hard and do their best, which they did. They went farther than anybody thought possible. We also told them we wanted them to represent the state in the right way in how they acted, and that exceeded everyone’s expectations. There were so many examples this week, where they practiced phenomenal sportsmanship and friendship.

“You think about our world and how divisive things tend to become, here are teams that they all desperately want to go to Williamsport, they are all representing their state, they are competing at the highest level, but they put their friendship and caring for each other above that every time. It is just so refreshing and so inspiring.”