 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa ends civil emergency declaration as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low
0 comments
top story

Tulsa ends civil emergency declaration as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CVstock.jpg

Related Content

‘I lost who I was’: COVID-19 survivors suffering long-term effects find hope, healing in focused recovery clinics

Events and gatherings of 500 people or more in Tulsa will no longer be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval by the health department after Mayor G.T. Bynum ended the city's civil emergency declaration on Friday. 

The declaration has been in place since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and also included a mask ordinance Bynum removed in late April amid operable COVID-19 hospitalization levels.  

Bynum said that same data influenced his most recent decision after consultation with the Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group.

"All of our trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance," Bynum wrote on his Facebook page. "In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients. On Wednesday, it was 1.1%."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The order, which is effective at midnight, also rescinds the mandate that all businesses within the city follow the guidance of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Open Up & Recover Safely Plan

"I remain incredibly thankful for all those who are deploying the vaccine in Tulsa — especially the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Tulsa Health Department, and the tribal governments in our region — and all who have received it as a way to protect yourselves and our community," Bynum continued. "Without you, we would not be in a position to take this step as we gradually emerge from the pandemic."

This is developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates 

May 3, 2021 video: Oklahoma governor withdraws COVID-19 State of Emergency

Video from Monday, May 3, 2021

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Notable changes to reporting

  • Executive order reports published Mondays through Fridays will stop.
  • Some data still being collected that appeared in the executive order reports will be added to the 11 a.m. updates each day, which will include current hospitalization and ICU numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services.
  • The hospital bed and personal protective equipment online dashboard won’t be updated and eventually will be pulled down.
  • The weekly epidemiology report published Wednesdays will continue, though some of its content – like cumulative antibody test data – will be removed.
  • The state is likely to stop publishing its hospital surge tier report.
  • The state’s alert map will change, given that Level 4 is based on staffed bed availability that no longer will be tracked on the dashboard.
  • Active cases will dip significantly this week because current hospitalization criteria will be removed from the calculation and revised to be 14 days after positive test or symptom onset.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushing dating apps adding vaccination badges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News