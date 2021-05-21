Tulsa ends civil emergency declaration as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases drop toward pandemic lows

Events and gatherings of 500 people or more in Tulsa will no longer be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval by the health department after Mayor G.T. Bynum ended the city's civil emergency declaration on Friday.

The declaration has been in place since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and also included a mask ordinance Bynum removed in late April amid operable COVID-19 hospitalization levels.

Bynum said that same data influenced his most recent decision after consultation with the Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group.

"All of our trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance," Bynum wrote on his Facebook page. "In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients. On Wednesday, it was 1.1%."

The order, which is effective at midnight, also rescinds the mandate that all businesses within the city follow the guidance of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Open Up & Recover Safely Plan.