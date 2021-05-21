Tulsa ends civil emergency declaration as COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases drop toward pandemic lows

Events and gatherings of 500 people or more in Tulsa will no longer be required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for approval by the health department after Mayor G.T. Bynum ended the city's civil emergency declaration on Friday.
The declaration has been in place since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and also included a mask ordinance Bynum removed in late April amid operable COVID-19 hospitalization levels.
Bynum said that same data influenced his most recent decision after consultation with the Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group.
"All of our trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance," Bynum wrote on his Facebook page. "In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients. On Wednesday, it was 1.1%."
The order, which is effective at midnight, also rescinds the mandate that all businesses within the city follow the guidance of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Open Up & Recover Safely Plan.
"I remain incredibly thankful for all those who are deploying the vaccine in Tulsa — especially the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Tulsa Health Department, and the tribal governments in our region — and all who have received it as a way to protect yourselves and our community," Bynum continued. "Without you, we would not be in a position to take this step as we gradually emerge from the pandemic."
The state’s weekly average of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday continued to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020.
OSDH reported 930 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 133.
Tulsa County reported 209 new cases in the same timeframe; bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 30.
About 1,160 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, and recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 120 virus patients admitted, including 30 patients in ICU beds.
Tulsa County hospitals housed 36 of those patients, with 11 in ICU beds.
As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
More than 1.2 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.5 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.
THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart released a statement thanking Tulsa County residents for their life-saving efforts and sacrifices throughout the pandemic.
“The Tulsa Health Department continues to support the health, safety and well-being of Tulsa County residents,” Dart said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free to everyone age 12 and older. Please encourage your friends, family and neighbors to receive the vaccine so our community is better protected.”
Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below is current as of Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 74,893
Deaths: 1,061
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 451,473
Deaths (CDC): 8,386
Sources: OSDH, CDC