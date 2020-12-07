Tulsa elected officials take oaths of office in 2020 style

In a day befitting of the times, Tulsa’s mayor, city councilors and auditor were sworn into office with zero fanfare and an abundance of caution.

Mayor G.T. Bynum took the oath of office at 2 p.m. in his 15th-floor office in City Hall. The only other person visible in the live stream of the ceremony was his cousin Bill LaFortune who, in his capacity as a Tulsa County District judge, administered the oath of office.

LaFortune wore a black mask to match his black robe, and Bynum wore a light blue mask that complemented his blue suit. The whole thing took 71 seconds.

Four years ago, Tulsans packed Central Library downtown to watch Bynum take the oath of office to begin his first term as mayor. This year, his family watched online.

“It was weird in comparison to 2016, but everything in 2020 is weird in comparison to non-COVID times,” said Bynum, 43. “I was glad we could still hold an event in a way that was safe for people who want to see it.

“Given everything we are dealing with as a city right now, I was thankful for a chance to work all day, take a short break for the ceremony, and then get back to work.”