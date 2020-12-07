Tulsa elected officials take oaths of office in 2020 style

In a day befitting of the times, Tulsa’s mayor, city councilors and auditor were sworn into office with zero fanfare and an abundance of caution.
Mayor G.T. Bynum took the oath of office at 2 p.m. in his 15th-floor office in City Hall. The only other person visible in the live stream of the ceremony was his cousin Bill LaFortune who, in his capacity as a Tulsa County District judge, administered the oath of office.
LaFortune wore a black mask to match his black robe, and Bynum wore a light blue mask that complemented his blue suit. The whole thing took 71 seconds.
Four years ago, Tulsans packed Central Library downtown to watch Bynum take the oath of office to begin his first term as mayor. This year, his family watched online.
“It was weird in comparison to 2016, but everything in 2020 is weird in comparison to non-COVID times,” said Bynum, 43. “I was glad we could still hold an event in a way that was safe for people who want to see it.
“Given everything we are dealing with as a city right now, I was thankful for a chance to work all day, take a short break for the ceremony, and then get back to work.”
Tulsa’s nine city councilors and City Auditor Cathy Carter were sworn in in a private ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers of City Hall. The new council class — which includes two newly elected members — then met in a conference room on the 10th floor to elect officers.
Councilors chose Vanessa Hall-Harper, who had been vice chairwoman, to serve as chairwoman, and Lori Decter Wright to serve as vice chairwoman.
This is the second time women have held the top two positions on the council, according to council staff. In 2016, Councilor Jeannie Cue was the council chairwoman and Anna America was vice chairwoman.
Hall-Harper is the first female African American to serve as vice chairwoman and chairwoman of the council, according to council staff.
Hall-Harper, 49, was first elected to the City Council in 2016; Wright is beginning her second term.
“What I want to do is collaborate with all councilors and come up with a strategy together,” Hall-Harper said. “There are issues and concerns in every single district in the city, and so, where as I might see (my issues) as priorities, everyone’s are a priority. All citizens matter.”
Hall-Harper wore a bright headdress and skirt in the salmon pink and apple green colors of her college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Hall-Harper noted after the meeting that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris also is a member of the historic sorority.
“It was just the way I wanted to honor my sorority and black women power,” Hall-Harper said.
Wright, who represents District 7 in southeast Tulsa, said she looks forward to working with Hall-Harper, who represents District 1 in northwest Tulsa, to help bring the city together.
“I just thought coming into this next year Councilor Hall-Harper is going to need a lot of support; we work well together, and I think it is really important to unify our city,” Wright said.
The council’s new members are Mykey Arthrell, who defeated incumbent Cass Fahler to become District 5’s representative, and Jayme Fowler, who won the District 9 race to succeed Ben Kimbro, who did not seek re-election.
The returning city councilors are Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4), Connie Dodson (District 6), Phil Lakin Jr. (District 8), and Cue (District 2).
