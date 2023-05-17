When John Walblay saw that Tom Hanks was coming to Tulsa, he felt the need to type the two-time Oscar winner a letter.

Walblay, like Hanks, is a collector of typewriters. So in early May, Walblay got out one of his many typewriters at his home in Tulsa and started pecking.

He knew that Hanks had written a 2021 guest essay in the New York Times. In it, he explained that although he considered himself a history buff, the 66-year-old didn’t know about the Tulsa Race Massacre until the year before.

“Given his affection for typewriters, which I share, and his interest in the massacre, I figured chances were pretty good he would respond to my type-written letter,” Walblay said. “It’s kind of an ongoing honor in the typewriter-collecting world. He writes quite a bit.”

In his letter, Walblay agreed that more people should know about the massacre and suggested that Hanks visit the Greenwood District when he was in town. He also included a copy of the Tulsa World’s 64-page special report on the massacre that published on the 100th anniversary. Walblay, the night editor of the Tulsa World, helped edit the stories in it.

A few weeks ago, Walblay got a typed letter in return from Hanks, who wrote:

“Dear John, Man, thank you for the treasure trove of history and info from the Tulsa paper. I can’t ask this question enough: why doesn’t all America know about 1921 and the Tulsa Race Massacre? I will try to get you in to whatever that event is going to be with my showing up. And I will be making sure I have some time to tour the environs of the Greenwood District. … And hey, the good work of typewriters goes on in your hands – bravo. I do have enough machines to last a lifetime, so if you need another, here I am to clear my cluttered shelves and make less on yours. Thanks again, and keep in touch … Throw deep, Tom Hanks”

Hanks came to Tulsa on Saturday as a guest of Magic City Books to launch his new novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

About three hours before Hanks’ appearance, Walblay saw a call from Santa Monica, California, on his phone.

“I thought it was a scam, so I answered with ‘Who’s this?’ Walblay said. “It turned out to be Tom’s assistant. She explained that she had tickets for me if I was interested.”

Walblay was at work when he got the call. He was in the middle of editing and proofing the next day’s paper. But thanks to the others working that night, he cut out for the show and came back in time to finish up the Sunday edition.

“I think we can count Tom Hanks as a loyal Tulsa World reader now,” he said.

Tom Hanks wows Tulsa crowd with tales of movies, books, history The two-time Academy Award-winning actor-producer-director was in Tulsa Saturday as a guest of Magic City Books to launch his new novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."