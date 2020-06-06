...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM TODAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
&&
In this January 2011 file photo, a Tulsa Police Sergeant, dressed in a Pyrolon suit and a mask, begins the process of dismantling an active lab used to make meth in a hotel parking lot in Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
While health officials have been grappling with Oklahoma’s opioid crisis, methamphetamine has quietly made a comeback with new, extremely potent doses imported from China and other countries, prompting a Tulsa treatment center to ramp up services.
12&12 recently became the state’s first facility to specifically treat methamphetamine addiction with a full spectrum of services, ranging from detoxification to outpatient to long-term residential care, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The state has rightly concentrated on opioid addiction, “which is obviously a real crisis,” 12&12 Executive Director Bryan Day told the Tulsa World. But last year, health data began to reveal a startling trend with meth, he said.
Meth-related deaths more than doubled in just four years, killing 339 people statewide in 2018, the most recent year with complete data, according to the state Mental Health Department. And methamphetamine, not opioids, now ranks as the No. 1 drug of choice among patients seeking help in Oklahoma.
“The numbers we’re seeing are very alarming,” Day said. “And they’re continuing to climb.”
To combat the growing problem, 12&12 added four detox beds specifically for meth addicts while also adding 30 beds — half for women and half for men — for long-term inpatient rehab specifically for meth addicts.
Meth rehab can take as long as 90 days, three times longer than the average 12&12 patient stays at the facility, Day said.
“It takes a while for the brain to reset and heal,” he said.
Methamphetamine has traditionally been associated with homemade doses, but much of it now comes from overseas in a much stronger form, Day said.
“It’s extremely addictive,” he said, “and extremely dangerous.”
To pay for the new services, 12&12 will use money from a larger funding package from the state Mental Health Department, officials said. Technically, that money will run out June 30, when the facility will need to secure a longer-term source of funding, officials said.
The Mental Health Department, however, wants not only to keep the 12&12 program open but to launch similar efforts at other facilities, provided, of course, that 12&12’s program proves to be successful, said the department’s interim commissioner, Carrie Slatton-Hodges.
“Our efforts to address opioid abuse and overdose deaths have led Oklahoma to be one of just a few states to see negative trends reversed,” said Slatton-Hodges. “By proactively confronting challenges related to meth, we are confident we will see similar positive change.”
