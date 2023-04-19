Related Suspected Tulsa drug dealer charged with murder after heroin overdose

A Tulsa drug dealer has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 20-year sentence in the death of a Perkins woman who overdosed on heroin he sold in 2019, the state Attorney General's Office announced.

The agency's criminal justice division charged Noah Montague, 28, in Tulsa County with first-degree murder for the death of Jamie Bear, 29, in 2020. The case later moved to Payne County, where Bear died.

Montague received a 20-year prison sentence with 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years of probation, a news release from the Attorney General's Office states.

Montague allegedly sold the heroin to an associate of Bear’s on Sept. 9, 2019, and Bear died the following day. That associate is also facing criminal charges.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the rare conviction of a drug dealer for murder signals a new front in the war against illegal drugs.

“Noah Montague showed a reckless disregard for human life when he sold heroin,” Drummond said in the release. “I hope this conviction serves as a warning to anyone trafficking drugs: Your illicit actions can land you in prison for murder.”

Bear's death, Drummond said, underscores the lethal danger of taking illicit street drugs.

“There is an alarming trend of increased overdose deaths attributed to lethal substances like fentanyl being added to other illicit drugs,” Drummond said. “Oftentimes these drugs originate outside of our country and enter through our porous southern border. I want people to understand that the individuals who manufacture and sell these substances do not value human life. If you or someone you love is involved with illegal drugs, I urge you to seek help immediately. Your actions today could prevent a tragedy tomorrow.”