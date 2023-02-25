With the upcoming opening of the Tulsa Dream Center’s West Campus comes the expansion of resources and a crosstown rivalry.

The new center has already created territorial competition as it allows for the Dream League to have a second basketball division, said Tim Newton, the nonprofit’s executive director.

The league, started at the Dream Center’s original location, 200 W. 46th St. North, currently has 30 elementary schools as participants, and each one wants to have the “bragging rights” of having the championship trophy in their part of town, Newton said.

While the level of competition is new, the new campus, located at 4122 W. 55th Place, has been around for a decade, said Kelly Swan, communications director.

The building was built in 2012 for the Cornerstone Community Center, which was started by Willard Jones, the former pastor of Greater Cornerstone Baptist Church. Jones raised about $7.2 million for the construction but was later convicted of embezzling some of those funds.

Since then, the west Tulsa center has been run by church members Lewis and Rossalyn Wilson, the latter of whom became interim executive director after Jones left the position in June 2013.

Last year, the Tulsa Dream Center, which was founded in 1999 by Victory Christian Center, was approached by the Tulsa Community Foundation, to which the property was transferred and which was looking for someone to steward the location, Swan said.

“We had already been considering an adjacent location to the North Campus but couldn’t reach agreeable terms,” he said.

With the west location already built and containing many of the resources the Dream Center needed, the idea of expanding west seemed doable, he said.

The building contains classroom space, an area for a clinic, a commercial kitchen, a food pantry area, a STEM lab and a gym, Swan added.

The gym is an exciting feature because it’s bigger than the one at the north location, Newton said. “I also really wanted a pull-out stage and bleachers,” which this gym already had.

Since he starting working at the Dream Center 15 years ago, its goal has always been about the kids who use it and what can be provided for them, he said.

Helping kids “hit those marks” that a lot miss out on is what’s important, Newton said, adding that they need someone to give them “the cheat code in life,” no matter how much the organization expands.

He would like to see the Dream Center grow into “all four corners” of Tulsa.

Outreach to the community and responding to their needs is also an important aspect of the organization, Newton said.

For both locations, Dream Center workers have been going door-to-door in the neighborhoods to see what residents want the facility to provide, he said.

“What can you do for our kids?” is residents’ main concern, Swan said.

The West Campus’ community is also concerned with homelessness, and the center already has been used as a warming shelter on two occasions, Newton said.

The only other time that has happened at a Dream Center facility was at the North Campus during the 2007 ice storm, which is when Newton first started getting involved with the organization, he said.

The new location will provide a referral system for anyone needing those types of resources, but the children and youth of the neighborhood will always be the focus, Newton said.

He hopes to bring a “sense of community” to west Tulsa and make it a place “people can be proud of.”

The new campus will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 30, with after-school activities starting on April 3, Swan said.

