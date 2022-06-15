Tulsa doctors provide medical assistance in Ukraine, treat severe mental health disorders

A team of Tulsa doctors returned from Ukraine after spending a week assisting internally displaced persons within the country, treating mental health disorders and providing counsel.

The five-member medical assistance team from In His Image International, an organization dedicated to assisting those in need via medicine, was led by Dr. Brandon Ganzer, a faculty-physician of In His Image Family Residency program.

Ganzer said the team left Tulsa on June 5 and was stationed in Uzhhorod, Ukraine — a city occupied by Ukrainians seeking safety from the Russian invasion in eastern Ukraine. He said the city has converted multiple facilities, like university dormitories and hotels, to host the influx of new Ukrainians.

According to a survey by the International Organization for Migration, 7.7 million people were forced to flee their homes and relocate to other areas of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

Ganzer said the medical assistance team typically didn’t witness severe physical trauma but treated a lot of chronic diseases because the IDPs — those forced to flee their homes but still within the country’s borders — weren’t able to see their doctors due to the invasion.

The Russian blockade of exports in the Black Sea port limit the number of medical supplies available within Ukraine, exacerbating the medical need in the country, Ganzer said. Last week, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said millions of people may starve if the blockade continues.

The biggest issue the IDPs faced was mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and suicidality, Ganzer said.

The IDPs told their stories and experiences from the conflict, Ganzer said. He remembers one story told by a young Ukrainian man whose mother was captured, tortured then extorted for ransom money. While he eventually got his mother back, she died shortly after.

Ganzer said the young man suffered PTSD and had vivid flashbacks from the event, struggling to decipher between reality and hallucinations.

He said other IDPs shared stories of seeing elderly women and children targeted and shot by Russians. Ganzer said it was hard for them to let go of those memories.

“Sometimes, I felt like I would just sit there and feel the weight of that hurt or suffering,” Ganzer said. “You’re not feeling what they feel. You’re empathizing with them just a small degree of what they’re actually experiencing.”

Despite the trauma and hardships the IDPs faced, Ganzer said there was a generalized sense of patriotism among the Ukrainians. He compared the unity Ukrainians displayed during the conflict to the efforts of American factories that were retooled to produce military resources during World War II.

He said they also demonstrated gratitude toward the medical assistance team, often asking them why they’d travel across the world to help them.

“Through our translators, we did a lot of listening and counseling and would pray for them,” Ganzer said. “But the part of the work … that seemed to be the most impactful was just the human touch and compassion that our team brought.”

