The Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma announced a Catholic Answers apologist will join the diocese to offer evangelization and education resources as part of a new partnership to start on July 1.

Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers apologist, is moving to Tulsa this summer to work as part of the first formal partnership between Catholic Answers and a local diocese. Catholic Answers, a national evangelical ministry, described the partnership as offering in-person and direct assistance to a local bishop for the first time. A Catholic apologist is a person who writes and speaks in defense of Catholicism at times when it is subject to criticism or controversy.

Broussard, based in Southern California, works as an apologist for Catholic Answers and travels the country to speak about apologetics, biblical studies, theology and philosophy. He also writes for the organization and on his own website about Catholic teachings and conservative viewpoints as they coincide with political issues, such as abortion, same-sex marriage, white supremacy and gender-confirming health care.

Broussard said the idea for a partnership between Catholic Answers and a local diocese was floated around for a while, but Adam Minihan, director of communications of the Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma diocese, and Deacon Harrison Garlick, chancellor and in house council for the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, suggested the organization partner with Tulsa.

Broussard announced the partnership and his move to Tulsa on Catholic Answers Live. He told the Tulsa World he wants to hit the ground running in Tulsa.

“(My family and I) will be there as long as the formal partnership works. … My intention is to remain in Tulsa, even working remotely as a Catholic Answers apologist, even if the formal partnership somehow takes a different direction,” Broussard said. “But the way we roll is that we go wherever God calls and we’re there until God calls us elsewhere.”

Broussard said he wanted to be a part of Catholic Answers’ first formal partnership to continue his work as an apologist, serve the community and also find more financial stability outside of California.

“It was a perfect fit, not only for me professionally to be able to do this sort of work in the diocese, but it was also a perfect fit for the Broussard family, my wife and five kids, to be able to move to a place where we’ll have a little bit more of a financial breathing room,” Broussard said.

David Konderla, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tulsa, described the diocese as large and rural, making access to resources difficult at times so the partnership offers an exciting opportunity for both parishes and Catholic Answers.

Konderla said each pastor can customize this partnership as Broussard will be available for their parish’s individual needs. Konderla said this could look like marriage workshops, youth retreats, Bible studies, philosophy courses or workshops on approaching conversations about political issues.

“Our partnership with Catholic Answers, with Karlo Broussard living in Oklahoma with his family, will offer additional resources to our very rural areas,” Konderla said. “It’s just a wide and creative range of things that can be done with this partnership. Karlo has a wide range of talents to offer.”

In the announcement, Christopher Check, Catholic Answers president, wrote that he is overjoyed the organization is partnering with Tulsa to encourage “true renaissance of spiritual, cultural and intellectual life.” Check also wrote that Tulsa will be the site for a joint conference in May 2024.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.