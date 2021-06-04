Tulsa Day Center honors longest-serving employee after 35 years

The Tulsa Day Center held a small celebration Friday in honor of Bill Bellamy, a security officer who has served the center for more than three decades.

Bellamy has worked at the center for 35 years, a tenure that stretches back nearly to the first day of the center's operation in 1986.

The retired Tulsa police officer said that although his duty as a security guard is primarily to protect the center and its clients, the job is most fulfilling when his work goes beyond that role.

"Over the 35 years I've been a police officer; I've been a father, mother, brother, sister, uncle," Bellamy said. "Even a so-called doctor when I help bandage people up. I help clean up where it's needed. I do any and everything that I can, and I start doing something before I ask someone else to do it. That way they know I'm sincere."

Mack Haltom, the Day Center's executive director, said Bellamy's "fair but firm" nature has been a vital asset at the shelter.

"He has a knack for knowing people are in need. He shows no judgement at all," Haltom said. "He accepts people as they are."

Bellamy's involvement at the Day Center was intended to be a temporary job to supplement his pay during his first months as a Tulsa police officer in the 1980s, Bellamy said.