Tulsa Day center honored on World Homeless Awareness day

The Tulsa Day Center celebrated service as it was honored with a recognition citation on World Homeless Awareness day on Monday.

Monday marked the awareness day where the Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St., was honored by state Rep. Regina Goodwin on behalf of the Legislature with a recognition citation for the positive work they do housing and assisting homeless people.

"This is about people," Goodwin said. "This is not about proclamations, this is not really about citations, this is about the invitation for folks to live their best lives while they can where they can. We are pleased to be here to recognize this day and the wonderful work that is happening here at the Tulsa Day Center."

Tulsa Day Center housed 577 individuals and families last year with a 92% retention rate. They have clothed an average of 150 people per day. And their case managers served 57,000 clients.

"We are a housing focused and housing first organization believing that safe affordable housing is a basic human right," Tulsa Day Center Executive Director Mack Haltom. "We envision a future where every Tulsan has a home."

The Day Center's medical clinic served 2,200 clients last year. This year so far, the medical clinic has seen 1,888 clients and has averted over 152 ER visits, saving the city of Tulsa $380,000.

"The work of the Tulsa Day Center should be acknowledged on world homeless day as well as everyday that their work helps another person overcome their personal struggles," Goodwin said. "We are grateful for every aspect in which the Tulsa Day Center serves our neighborhood as a whole."

The Day Center produced a social media blitz that began a week before World Homeless Awareness day. Through Facebook representatives spoke to case managers, showed their medical clinic and spoke with a housed client at Hudson Villas, its 60-unit apartment complex.

Mayor G.T. Bynum mentioned to the Tulsa World in a previous article that the city of Tulsa will take a more active role in solving the problem of homelessness.

"Mr. Mayor, the Tulsa Day Center is on board," Haltom said.

The Tulsa Day Center are calling on the community to help by volunteering, purchasing needed items from their donation lists and to sign up for its monthly e-newsletter.