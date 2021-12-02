Tulsa curbside recycling to restart in late January

Some would say the new year is already looking up in at least one regard with the return of Tulsa's curbside recycling pick-up.

American Waste Control's Tulsa Recycle & Transfer facility is almost ready to resume operations after a devastating fire shut it down in April, the city of Tulsa announced Thursday.

Trash and recyclables have been thrown into the same trucks and taken to the same destination since, but come Jan. 31, the city says customers need to be sure their items are separated — trash in the gray cart and recycling in the blue cart — at 5 a.m. on their pickup day. Refuse and recycling will be collected separately starting on that day.

Contamination — mixing unrecyclable items or trash in with recyclables, that is — can cause major problems at TRT's processing facility and, if bad enough, can divert a whole batch to the trash.

The city encouraged residents to remember that only items such as aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass jars and bottles should be included in their recycling stream. For more information about the Tulsa’s trash and recycling program and what can and can’t be recycled, visit: tulsarecycles.com.