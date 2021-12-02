 Skip to main content
Tulsa curbside recycling to restart in late January
Tulsa curbside recycling to restart in late January

071021-tul-nws-recycling-p2

An employee sorts glass at the MET, which contracts with mostly local organizations to recycle a wide variety of materials, some of which the city’s blue bins won’t accept.

 Mike Simons photos, Tulsa World

Some would say the new year is already looking up in at least one regard with the return of Tulsa's curbside recycling pick-up. 

American Waste Control's Tulsa Recycle & Transfer facility is almost ready to resume operations after a devastating fire shut it down in April, the city of Tulsa announced Thursday.

Trash and recyclables have been thrown into the same trucks and taken to the same destination since, but come Jan. 31, the city says customers need to be sure their items are separated — trash in the gray cart and recycling in the blue cart — at 5 a.m. on their pickup day. Refuse and recycling will be collected separately starting on that day.

Contamination — mixing unrecyclable items or trash in with recyclables, that is — can cause major problems at TRT's processing facility and, if bad enough, can divert a whole batch to the trash. 

The city encouraged residents to remember that only items such as aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass jars and bottles should be included in their recycling stream. For more information about the Tulsa’s trash and recycling program and what can and can’t be recycled, visit: tulsarecycles.com.

The city also clarified that all batteries should be recycled through the M.e.t. and specialized battery stores. M.e.t. Depot locations can be found at metrecycle.com.

A lithium ion battery ignited the after-hours blaze that destroyed TRT's old Material Recovery Facility, or Mr. Murph, bungling the chain of municipal waste removal as far as Bartlesville. 

All trash and recyclables in Tulsa have since been sent to Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace, to be burned for electricity. 

The city noted that the Jan. 31, 2022, date for separate collection of recycling is different from the December date announced in this month’s City Life utility bill newsletter, which it says was printed far in advance.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

