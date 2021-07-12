Tulsa couple wins $1.1 million jackpot at River Spirit Casino

When Warren and Cindy Smith went to the River Spirit Casino on Monday, he was hoping to win maybe $9,000 at a table game.

What he ended up leaving with was one of the largest jackpot amounts River Spirit has seen in years — $1.1 million in the statewide progressive jackpot in the Monopoly Money Grab.

Warren Smith said he and his wife, who are regulars at the casino, were waiting to play their game of choice, Ultimate Hold 'Em, which was full, so they went to the Monopoly Money Grab slot game to pass the time.

They put in $100 and started playing. When their money ran down to $10, they put $100 more into the game, and about three spins later, they got a bonus spin.

When they rolled that bonus, it landed on the jackpot.

"When it got to the major jackpot, I thought it was $1,100, but it was $1.1 million," Warren Smith said. "I couldn't believe it."

He said they have been working on remodeling their house, so they will be putting some of the money into finishing those projects. Both Warren and Cindy Smith are disabled and use wheelchairs, and they also hope they can buy a new van.