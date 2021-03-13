Tulsa County's COVID-19 ZIP code map reflects improving conditions as spring break arrives

Tulsa County is sporting much better colors during these days of the pandemic, but green remains rather elusive.
So far in March, county ZIP codes have been predominantly yellow for moderate risk of COVID-19 — a level of spread not seen in the Tulsa Health Department’s weekly update since Oct. 2.
There are 33 of 42 ZIP codes in yellow, three in green for low spread, four in orange for high, one in red for severe and one in dark red for extreme severe in the Friday update. A week ago there were 32 yellow, one green, eight orange and one dark red.
At its worst, there were 36 ZIP codes in the dark red in mid-January.
THD guidance states that yellow signifies a moderate but controlled level of COVID-19, meaning there is a demonstrated reduction in transmission and the local health care system is within capacity.
“Residents should remain vigilant but can resume more interaction with others using face coverings and 6 feet of distance,” according to THD’s guidance.
In a news release Tuesday, THD offered a reminder that schools weren’t able to return to in-person classrooms after spring break a year ago.
Health officials encourage people to help avoid a relapse by making smart choices and practicing the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance.
“There are many ways to enjoy the break safely with those that you live with,” said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director. “We all are ready to get away, but we are asking everyone to continue to stay vigilant as COVID-19 is still here.”
THD noted that traveling increases your risk of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19, with the CDC still advising against travel. The safest way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is to gather virtually, or with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.
THD offered some celebration suggestions:
decorate your home in St. Patrick’s Day colors, shamrocks and leprechauns.
make Irish–inspired recipes.
have an outdoor neighborhood celebration with everyone at least six feet apart and wearing masks.
watch a virtual celebration.
if you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors.
THD first published its county ZIP code map on Sept. 28, when 29 ZIP codes were yellow, 12 orange and one green. Orange first overtook the number of yellow ZIP codes on Oct. 9.
The map is based on Johns Hopkins University methodology, using a 14-day rolling average of active cases per 1,000 population.
The map is interactive and available on THD’s website, tulsa-health.org.
