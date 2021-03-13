Tulsa County's COVID-19 ZIP code map reflect improving conditions as spring break arrives

Tulsa County is sporting much better colors during these days of the pandemic, but green remains rather elusive.

So far in March, county ZIP codes have been predominantly yellow for moderate risk of COVID-19 — a level of spread not seen in the Tulsa Health Department’s weekly update since Oct. 2.

There are 33 of 42 ZIP codes in yellow, three in green for low spread, four in orange for high, one in red for severe and one in dark red for extreme severe in the Friday update. A week ago there were 32 yellow, one green, eight orange and one dark red.

At its worst, there were 36 ZIP codes in the dark red in mid-January.

THD guidance states that yellow signifies a moderate but controlled level of COVID-19, meaning there is a demonstrated reduction in transmission and the local health care system is within capacity.

“Residents should remain vigilant but can resume more interaction with others using face coverings and 6 feet of distance,” according to THD’s guidance.

In a news release Tuesday, THD offered a reminder that schools weren’t able to return to in-person classrooms after spring break a year ago.