Tulsa County ZIP codes shifting predominantly from red to orange as COVID-19 spread declines

For the first time since early November, the Tulsa Health Department’s COVID-19 risk map featured more orange ZIP codes than red in the latest version published Friday.

There were 34 of 42 ZIP codes in orange, which represents high levels of spread. There were two ZIP codes in red for severe spread, and one in dark red for extreme severe spread.

Two were yellow for moderate, while one was green for low risk. There hasn’t been a green ZIP code since mid-November.

Even with the recent deep freeze Tulsa and Oklahoma have been in perhaps affecting the number of tests performed, the map’s downward trend has been sustained since mid-January.

Monica Rogers, THD’s division chief of data and technology, on Monday called the trend “very encouraging” and said it’s reflective of reduced transmission after the January spike likely driven by the holiday season.

“There’s reason to be optimistic that this is grounded in reality because we have been seeing it decline for the last several weeks,” Rogers said.