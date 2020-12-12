Tulsa County ZIP codes at 'extreme severe risk' of COVID-19 spread double from last week

The number of dark red ZIP codes doubled from a week ago in the Tulsa Health Department’s latest COVID-19 risk map posted Friday.

Twenty-two of the 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for “extreme severe risk,” with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.

The weekly map was revised last week with three darker shades of red to better display the risk as some ZIP codes more than doubled the red zone’s threshold rate.

Of the dark red ZIP codes, 14 are in the extreme severe risk I category, five in extreme severe risk II, and three in extreme severe risk III.

During a Wednesday news conference, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said that 5% of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dart said the 6% mark could be breached within four days and that if trends continue then as much as 10% of the county’s residents could test positive before vaccines are widely available to the public.