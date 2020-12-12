Tulsa County ZIP codes at 'extreme severe risk' of COVID-19 spread double from last week

The number of dark red ZIP codes doubled from a week ago in the Tulsa Health Department’s latest COVID-19 risk map posted Friday.
Twenty-two of the 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for “extreme severe risk,” with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.
The weekly map was revised last week with three darker shades of red to better display the risk as some ZIP codes more than doubled the red zone’s threshold rate.
Of the dark red ZIP codes, 14 are in the extreme severe risk I category, five in extreme severe risk II, and three in extreme severe risk III.
During a Wednesday news conference, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said that 5% of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dart said the 6% mark could be breached within four days and that if trends continue then as much as 10% of the county’s residents could test positive before vaccines are widely available to the public.
“That’s why at every press conference we talk about the Ws, or the three recommendations that we ask people to follow to keep everyone safe, like mask-wearing, (social) distancing and hand-washing,” Dart said. “Because if these are the only tools that we truly have to mitigate spread and prevent transmission, if we would all agree to come together and follow these recommendations, I think we wouldn’t be having conversations about do we hit 10%, 12% or whatever.’’
The map rates are the 14-day moving averages of active cases per 1,000 people. Each color threshold is based on Johns Hopkins metrics for understanding the reach and risk severity, according to THD.
The health department’s guidance for red and dark red is to stay home if possible, with uncontrolled levels of COVID-19 that includes outbreaks that strain or exceed capacity to contact trace.
After the dark red levels were unveiled Dec. 4, Dart told the Tulsa World that COVID is “spreading out of control.” He said not just the community but our society must get it under control, or greater spread will lead to more infections, serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths.
“I do think that the data we’re presenting speaks for itself,” Dart said at the time. “I think what we’re seeing, if we were doing modeling back in June, this is probably what we were looking at as worst-case scenario back in June.
“Now we’re in the throes of reality here. I think we need to focus on reality and refocus on changing behaviors to stop the spread in the next few weeks.”
There were 24 ZIP codes in red for severe risk Dec. 4; and seven in orange for high risk. Of the 11 in dark red, two were in the second tier and one was in the third tier.
Extreme severe risk category explained
Extreme severe risk is divided into three levels — I, II and III.
ESR I’s rate is 0.50-0.63; ESR II is 0.64-0.85; and ESR III is 0.86-plus.
Of the 11 ZIP codes in dark red Friday, one (74050) is in ESR III and two (74103 and 74134) are in ESR II.
The Tulsa Health Department’s interactive COVID-19 ZIP code map, along with links to PDF documents providing guidance for each risk level, can be viewed at https://www.tulsa-health.org/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/tulsa-county-covid-19-data
Video: Tulsa Health Department director talks about the county’s COVID-19 risk map.
