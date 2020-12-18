Tulsa County ZIP code map down slightly from record red; OU's COVID chief points out sad day in U.S.

Bratzler pointed out that Alfalfa County in Oklahoma is No. 1 in the nation for COVID spread per capita, indicative of how bad the spread is in rural America.

"Since the start of the pandemic they've only had 816 cases, but they've had 243 cases in the past one week," he said.

Bratzler said that some COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma closed down because of the recent snow and ice. There were 33,000 fewer tests done last week than the prior week, he said, and that trend appears to be the same this week.

"Through yesterday, the state reported 97,140 tests done this week in Oklahoma," he said. "Of those, 15.3% are positive. So we continue to see a very high rate of positivity, which means that we're continuing to see community spread of the virus."

THD's ZIP code map is based on the 14-day moving average of active cases per 1,000 residents.

The dark red category is divided into three levels, with only one ZIP code in the worst zone compared to three from a week ago. There are five in the second dark red tier and 13 in the first level.

There were five in the second dark red shade a week ago, along with 14 in the first dark red shade.