Tulsa County ZIP code map down slightly from record red; OU's COVID chief points out sad day in U.S.

Overall, the Tulsa Health Department's updated risk map Friday didn't change too much from its record onslaught of red and dark red colors a week ago, but it does show some improvements.
There are 19 Tulsa County ZIP codes in dark red, down from 22 a week ago for "extreme severe risk" of COVID-19. There remained 18 ZIP codes in the red for severe risk. The other five are orange for high risk.
The Dec. 11 map featured twice as many dark red ZIP codes as the prior week, so, for one week at least, the upward trajectory has leveled off or even slightly declined.
But it was only two weeks ago that THD began using the dark red shades based off Johns Hopkins methodology to better delineate just how unrelenting the disease's spread is now.
Tulsa County and Oklahoma aren't alone in COVID misery.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU's COVID chief, on Friday noted that the previous day was a particularly sad one in the U.S.
"There were nearly a quarter million cases reported in the United States yesterday alone, the highest number ever," Bratzler said. "113,000 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday in the United States, and there were 3,656 deaths in the United States just yesterday.
"That's more than two Americans every single minute of the day, so we are nowhere near out of this pandemic yet. There's still considerable spread."
Bratzler pointed out that Alfalfa County in Oklahoma is No. 1 in the nation for COVID spread per capita, indicative of how bad the spread is in rural America.
"Since the start of the pandemic they've only had 816 cases, but they've had 243 cases in the past one week," he said.
Bratzler said that some COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma closed down because of the recent snow and ice. There were 33,000 fewer tests done last week than the prior week, he said, and that trend appears to be the same this week.
"Through yesterday, the state reported 97,140 tests done this week in Oklahoma," he said. "Of those, 15.3% are positive. So we continue to see a very high rate of positivity, which means that we're continuing to see community spread of the virus."
THD's ZIP code map is based on the 14-day moving average of active cases per 1,000 residents.
The dark red category is divided into three levels, with only one ZIP code in the worst zone compared to three from a week ago. There are five in the second dark red tier and 13 in the first level.
There were five in the second dark red shade a week ago, along with 14 in the first dark red shade.
The interactive ZIP code map can be viewed on THD's COVID-19 data page, along with PDFs that contain guidance for each hazard level.
