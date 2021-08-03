Tulsa County woman missing for nearly a month

Stephanie Ann Barnes was known to take off for a couple of days at a time, but she always packed her belongings and kept in touch with family.
This time, she took nothing, said Casey Roebuck, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office public information officer — not even her phone — and neither her family nor her friends nor her associates have heard anything from her for 25 days.
Sheriff's Office investigators took the case to the public this week to seek help in locating Barnes.
The 34-year-old woman called her husband the evening of July 10 to tell him she was being picked up and taken to clean someone's house for some extra money, but she didn't tell him who was picking her up or whose house she intended to clean.
"It looks like she left the house thinking she would be back soon," Roebuck said.
She said Barnes has friends who stay in some encampments along the Arkansas River, but deputies have questioned those in the camps to no avail.
Barnes also goes by the nickname “Butterfly.” She is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.
Roebuck said investigators continue to hope for the best — that Barnes is unaware that she is sought — but as the days drag on, that becomes more and more unlikely.
"It is possible that she's just out there with some unsavory people, or harm could have come to her," Roebuck said. "We just don't know."
Anyone with information on Barnes' whereabouts or any sighting of her is asked to contact Detective Murray at 918-596-8673.
