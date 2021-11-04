Tulsa County to help fund Muscogee Nation's monoclonal antibody COVID treatment clinic

Tulsa County will contribute $500,000 toward operational costs at the Muscogee Nation’s COVID-19 treatment center, officials announced Wednesday.

“This facility treats both Native and non-Native patients right here in Tulsa County, helping prevent our hospitals from being overrun,” said County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee. “This was a great opportunity that we’re proud to support, and it furthers a long partnership between Tulsa County and its tribal neighbors.”

Located at the Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center near 81st Street and U.S. 169, the tribal-owned clinic provides monoclonal antibody infusions, an FDA-approved treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The facility has treated more than 800 people since opening in September.

“We know this treatment is very effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 if administered early in the course of the disease,” said Shawn Terry, secretary of health for the Muscogee Nation.

Infusions are by appointment only, and patients should seek a referral from a health-care provider or area hospital, officials said.

