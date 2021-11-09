Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers pretending to be deputies

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a circulating phone scam that uses the names the agency's actual employees.

Investigators have been contacted by multiple people this week who say they received a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or supervisor at the department, and sometimes specifically Sgt. Mike Moore, according to a news release from the agency.

The scammer tells the intended victim that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty or because they failed to comply with a court order and instruct the victim to stay on the phone while they purchase cash cards from local stores to pay hundreds of dollars in fines to "pay the bond" and avoid immediate arrest. The money is stolen when the victim provides the card numbers over the phone.

TCSO has not yet received reports of anyone falling for the scam, but officials wanted to remind everyone that the agency would never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines using cash cards in order avoid arrest.

The agency also warned that their number, 918-596-5600, can be spoofed on caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from the agency.

Those who receive such a call are advised to hang up. Victims of the scam are encouraged to call 918-596-5600 to file a report.