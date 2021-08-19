Tulsa County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies of COVID-19

A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office sergeant died Thursday after a battle with COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office announced.

Sgt. John Harris, 43, had been hospitalized since late July. The Sheriff's Office said he had contracted the virus in the course of his job duties.

"Our agency and the citizens of Tulsa County honor Sgt. Harris for his sacrifice," a press statement from the office says.

Harris joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2009, according to the press release. He was the sergeant over the sheriff's Officer Assistance Program, which he helped to establish, the statement says.

The program has provided counseling and mental health services not only to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office employees "but also to hundreds of law enforcement officers at agencies across the state," the statement says.

Harris served as the Sheriff's Office’s Tulsa State Fair commander, as well as the assistant team leader of its Special Response Team. In 2019 he earned the agency's “Life Saving Award” for saving the life of a baby who had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Harris was a husband and father of four children.

Sheriff's deputies escorted his body from Saint Francis Hospital South to Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. Services are pending.