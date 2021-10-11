 Skip to main content
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office mourns sudden death of chaplain
Connie Hyatt

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies take a selfie with chaplain Connie Hyatt at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

 Provided

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced the sudden death of the agency's chaplain on Monday due to a brain aneurysm.

Connie Hyatt, TCSO chaplain since 2018, died Sunday.

She had a sweet reputation in her years at Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

"Known as 'the candy lady,' she would routinely visit everyone and offer them some candy, as well as hug and prayer when needed," the TCSO social media post states.

Funeral services are pending.

Connie Hyatt mugshot

Hyatt
