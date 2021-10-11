Tulsa County Sheriff's Office mourns sudden death of chaplain

Staff reports
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced the sudden death of the agency's chaplain on Monday due to a brain aneurysm.
Connie Hyatt, TCSO chaplain since 2018, died Sunday.
She had a sweet reputation in her years at Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
"Known as 'the candy lady,' she would routinely visit everyone and offer them some candy, as well as hug and prayer when needed," the TCSO social media post states.
Funeral services are pending.
