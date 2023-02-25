Effects of McGirt also ripple through Tulsa County District Attorney's Office

“The McGirt decision was a major impact upon court systems throughout eastern Oklahoma, and the rippling effects of that impact continue to be felt to this day," according to Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

The office now requires a prosecutor who works full-time solely on McGirt-related issues, he said in an email to Tulsa World. Because of the number of cases being diverted to tribal or federal prosecutors due to McGirt, Kunzweiler said his office has the added challenge of having to liaison with authorities in multiple jurisdictions.

"Since the McGirt decision, there have been hundreds if not thousands of work hours dedicated to navigating these unchartered waters, only to have the course altered midstream by subsequent appellate decisions," Kunzweiler said.

He also pointed out "the stress upon the state court system" exacerbated by local prosecutors being lured away from the Tulsa County DA's Office to higher-paying jobs opened up due to McGirt.

"We simply cannot match the salaries they are offering," he said of the entry-level compensation within the tribal court system and U.S. attorneys offices. "They are able to pay $20,000 to $40,000 more than we can pay."

He expressed concern about his agency losing what amounts to years of litigation experience.

"For instance, we recently had a senior prosecutor get recruited to join the United States Attorney’s Office," Kunzweiler said. "While we are happy for that prosecutor, the loss of that experience necessitated the restructuring of a prosecution division — just to ensure cases were competently being reviewed and handled."

Another frustration for the DA's Office has been the loss of victim advocacy staff, Kunzweiler said, noting outside agencies also are recruiting for those same positions. Professional advocates help victims navigate the criminal justice system and cope with stress related to cases. Losing those staff means losing access to counseling, social work, one-on-one services, and practical support for victims and witnesses.

— Anna Codutti, Tulsa World