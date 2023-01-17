Tulsa County preparing for annual count of homeless population

Coinciding with similar efforts nationwide, Tulsa is gearing up for an annual headcount of the city's homeless population, officials said Tuesday.

Housing Solutions, an organization that oversees many of Tulsa’s efforts to fight homelessness, will conduct the “Point-in-Time Count” Jan. 27-28, choosing as usual a cold time of year when shelters tend to be full and people easier to find.

But volunteers and outreach professionals will also fan out across the county to look for people sleeping on the streets or in camps, officials said.

“This count informs all of our strategies to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Tulsa County,” said Becky Gligo, Housing Solutions executive director. “We get to see where Tulsa is progressing, such as recent declines in veterans experiencing homelessness, or where Tulsa needs additional support."

Major cities across the United States have seen homeless populations grow since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Gligo said.

“Tulsa is no different,” she said. “The PiT (Point-in-Time) Count is critical to understanding the patterns and trends in homelessness, not just in Tulsa but across the nation.”

PiT counts are conducted simultaneously across the country during the last week of January to get an accurate comparison among communities. The nationwide data guide federal spending, such as the $5.3 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project grant that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded to Tulsa in October.

Last year’s count found 1,063 homeless individuals, including children, in Tulsa. Of those, 8% were veterans, 38% were unsheltered, 55% reported a history of incarceration; 67% reported having a disabling condition; and 86% reported first experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma.

“This is a communitywide effort to reach each and every person in Tulsa County experiencing homelessness,” Gligo said. “The count isn’t just about data. The PiT Count is the basis for a relationship between Tulsans with housing and Tulsans without. Our strategic work the rest of the year builds on that relationship and places people on a path toward housing.”

Featured video: Uplifting, memorable Tulsa World stories of 2022