The Tulsa County parks director and his second in command have resigned after concerns were raised about day-to-day operations and possible mismanagement of maintenance and construction projects, a county official said Friday.

Parks Director Vince Trinidad and Construction and Projects Manager Scott Aneshansley resigned earlier this month after being suspended with pay while officials looked into the complaints.

Aneshansley was suspended March 22 and resigned April 3, according to county records. Trinidad was suspended April 3 and resigned April 6.

“It was brought to my attention and to others at the county that we had some basic maintenance items that were not being completed, some of them were long term, some of them were recent,” said County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “But regardless, we have a level of quality we expect to give to the citizens of Tulsa County, and when it was brought to my attention, as with the other commissioners as well, that these things weren’t getting taken care of, that is when our first concerns began.”

Charles Wall, the county’s Social Services director, has been named interim parks director. He previously worked as assistant director of the Parks Department.

As county officials search for a new parks director, the county’s Building Operations Department is overseeing the Parks Maintenance and Construction division, and the County Clerk’s Office is assisting the Parks Department with bookkeeping functions.

“I know the commissioners share with me the responsibility of making sure tax dollars are managed properly, spent wisely, being transparent and being efficient for the taxpayers,” Sallee said. “We take that responsibility very seriously, and we always have.”

Trinidad was hired in July 2019 to succeed former longtime Parks Director Richard Bales. Prior to joining the county, Trinidad worked in event management at the Tulsa Regional Chamber and other organizations.

His annual salary at the county was $108,191.

Aneshansley went to work at the county in 2014. His annual salary was $66,131.