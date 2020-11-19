Tulsa County on trend for 5% infected by December, Dart says in local COVID-19 update

Tulsa County is on track to surpass 32,500 COVID-19 infections, representing 5% of the population, within 11 days, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Thursday.
He noted "it's only taken a few weeks to increase the percentage of people who've tested positive," considering the county reached 3% on Oct. 13 and 4% on Nov. 12.
Dart said gatherings of any more than 10 people make social distancing too challenging, so large groups should be avoided to stop virus spread.
It would be devastating if a family member gets sick at Thanksgiving and isn't able to celebrate Christmas, he said.
Officials mourned the recent COVID-19 death of Tulsa dispatcher Joey Phillips. Mayor G.T. Bynum noted 14% of the Tulsa Fire Department, 99 firefighters, are currently quarantined.
The mayor pushed for 10 days of self-imposed isolation, "order takeout, stay away from folks unless you have to be around them."
"Let's see what kind of impact that could make for our health care workers who are struggling to keep us all safe," Bynum said.
For businesses, the mayor said, facilitating remote work is among the most powerful steps owners and managers can take to help the spread of COVID-19.
Bynum noted that social media was abuzz with safety concerns after a local church hosted a concert this week, saying that event was not held in opposition to local ordinance.
"They had a safety plan, and yet you see the pictures on social media of what occurred at that event," he said. "That clearly to me demonstrates the limitations of the rules we have right now and the need to amend them."
Many in the community expressed concern that people were not masked nor distanced after videos of the crowded church event were shared online, and the church began advertising a mass Thanksgiving meal.
Dart said his office has been in communication with event organizers about their event plan, which he said could successfully prevent infection if the recommendations are followed.
"We've said 'Your safety plan looks good, but the data is telling us we need to rethink even having this event," Dart said.
Bynum said his response to the videos was frustration for the health care workers who are struggling and then see people disregarding the most simple precautions that can be taken to make their jobs easier.
Dr. Jennifer Clark, during her COVID-19 data presentation Wednesday for OSU Center for Health Science’s Project ECHO, noted that enclosed space, duration of interaction, crowds and forceful exhalation are the four main factors for risk of exposure.
“So singing at church, that would be a high level of risk,” Clark said.
Other high-risk activities include indoor parties, air travel, concerts, movie theaters, bars, contact sports, and public transportation.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s chief COVID officer, on Tuesday said he has been working with the faith community to strongly encourage that parishioners wear masks inside. He said it’s not about singling out churches, it’s about people gathering indoors any place without masks.
Bratzler said it makes no sense to have places of worship be exempt from mask orders.
“There are multiple case reports and papers have been published recording outbreaks in churches. It’s well-known,” Bratzler said. “It’s not a secret that that’s a place where people get infected.”
Bratzler said many rural counties have a new case rates that “far exceed” Oklahoma or Tulsa Counties. Rural Oklahomans aren’t contracting COVID on the farm, he said, they are catching and spreading it at places where you meet or worship, as well as restaurants, funerals and weddings.
“I’m not telling anybody not to go to church,” Bratzler said. “I’m just saying try to distance yourself as much as possible, wear a mask to keep yourself safe and to keep the people around you safe.”
