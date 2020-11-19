Tulsa County on trend for 5% infected by December, Dart says in local COVID-19 update

"They had a safety plan, and yet you see the pictures on social media of what occurred at that event," he said. "That clearly to me demonstrates the limitations of the rules we have right now and the need to amend them."

Many in the community expressed concern that people were not masked nor distanced after videos of the crowded church event were shared online, and the church began advertising a mass Thanksgiving meal.

Dart said his office has been in communication with event organizers about their event plan, which he said could successfully prevent infection if the recommendations are followed.

"We've said 'Your safety plan looks good, but the data is telling us we need to rethink even having this event," Dart said.

Bynum said his response to the videos was frustration for the health care workers who are struggling and then see people disregarding the most simple precautions that can be taken to make their jobs easier.

Dr. Jennifer Clark, during her COVID-19 data presentation Wednesday for OSU Center for Health Science’s Project ECHO, noted that enclosed space, duration of interaction, crowds and forceful exhalation are the four main factors for risk of exposure.