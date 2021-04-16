Tulsa County officials agree to pay $7 million to settle lawsuit filed after two detainees die in jail

Two days before she died, she told jail staff she had been throwing up blood. That prompted one unidentified jail worker to look at the vomit and say there was “not enough blood” and that it looked like Kool-Aid, according to court records.

Young continued to complain of serious medical needs while at the jail.

Minutes before she died, she told a nurse she was having difficulty breathing and asked to be taken to a hospital. A nurse turned down her request, telling Young to take her medication.

A federal judge in an October summary judgment ruling, noted that while construing evidence in her favor as required, it would “support a finding that jail detention and medical staff were deliberately indifferent to Ms. Young’s serious medical needs.”

The two deaths and another were the focus of a lawsuit initially filed in May 2013 in Tulsa federal court.

The estate for another woman who died at the jail, Lisa Salgado, settled its claims in September against Tulsa County for $1.811 million.

Salgado, 40, died June 28, 2011, after being booked into the medical unit of the Tulsa Jail three days earlier.