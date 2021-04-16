Tulsa County officials agree to pay $7 million to settle lawsuit filed after two detainees die in jail

Tulsa County officials have agreed to pay $7 million to settle federal civil rights claims made on behalf of two Tulsa Jail detainees who died in 2011 and 2012.
Respective payouts of $3.6 million and $3.4 million will go to the estates of Gwendolyn Young, 52, and Gregory Brown, 56.
Attorney Dan Smolen said the two settlements are part of one lawsuit brought in 2013 that involved three people who died either at the Tulsa Jail or shortly after being transferred to a hospital during former Sheriff Stanley Glanz’s administration.
A spokesman for current Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado declined to comment on the settlements.
Brown died March 8, 2012, at a local hospital after being detained at the Tulsa Jail from Feb 18 to Feb. 29, 2012, according to court records.
A jail doctor treated Brown for days for pain caused by kidney stones. Just prior to being transported to a hospital, the doctor changed his diagnosis of Brown to a small bowel obstruction, court records show.
Brown underwent emergency surgery at the hospital after a surgeon determined Brown suffered from a bowel perforation and peritonitis, according to court records. Brown died after spending over a week in the intensive care unit of the hospital.
Young died of a heart attack Feb. 8, 2013, after spending nearly five months behind bars, according to court records.
Two days before she died, she told jail staff she had been throwing up blood. That prompted one unidentified jail worker to look at the vomit and say there was “not enough blood” and that it looked like Kool-Aid, according to court records.
Young continued to complain of serious medical needs while at the jail.
Minutes before she died, she told a nurse she was having difficulty breathing and asked to be taken to a hospital. A nurse turned down her request, telling Young to take her medication.
A federal judge in an October summary judgment ruling, noted that while construing evidence in her favor as required, it would “support a finding that jail detention and medical staff were deliberately indifferent to Ms. Young’s serious medical needs.”
The two deaths and another were the focus of a lawsuit initially filed in May 2013 in Tulsa federal court.
The estate for another woman who died at the jail, Lisa Salgado, settled its claims in September against Tulsa County for $1.811 million.
Salgado, 40, died June 28, 2011, after being booked into the medical unit of the Tulsa Jail three days earlier.
For two days before she died, Salgado exhibited symptoms that included chest pains, vomiting, nausea, weakness and hyperventilation, according to court documents.
Her portion of the lawsuit claimed she had been dead for up to six hours when she was discovered in her cell with rigor mortis already setting in.
Smolen said another case he litigated involving someone who died at the Tulsa Jail helped pave the way for the more recent jail settlements.
The death, that of Elliott Williams in 2011, resulted in a $10 million jury verdict for Williams family. The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver affirmed the Williams jury verdict after Tulsa County officials appealed.
Smolen said the appellate court “established without question that the medical delivery system at the Tulsa Jail under Glanz was unconstitutional.”
The appellate court opinion in the Williams case said, in part, that “Glanz was responsible for ... an unconstitutional policy or custom ... of poor training, inadequate staffing and lack of urgency surrounding jail medical care.”
Smolen said once the 10th Circuit issued its decision “that the jail medical delivery system was unconstitutional under Glanz and he was deliberately indifferent towards the risk it had for inmates, that’s a finding by an appellate court that the jail medical system was unconstitutional in Tulsa County."
Smolen said the appellate ruling ultimately led to settlements in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Salgado, Brown and Young.
Glanz resigned as sheriff in 2015 after a grand jury accused Glanz of two misdemeanor crimes, refusal to perform official duty and willful violation of the law. The charges were linked to Glanz’s refusal to make public an internal report despite lawful requests from the media and his use of a county vehicle while also being paid a monthly stipend.
He later pleaded guilty to willful violation of the law and no contest to the refusal to perform charge. He received a one-year suspended sentence.
While the settlement ends the case against Tulsa County, claims against the jail medical provider at the time are still pending.
