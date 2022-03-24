Tulsa County, metro population increased slightly during height of pandemic

The populations in both Tulsa County and the Tulsa metro area increased during the height of the pandemic, with credit for some of the gains going to a local incentive program.

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate the Tulsa metropolitan area population increased by 7,399 from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

The 7,399 person, or 0.7% gain in overall population, brought the total Tulsa metropolitan area population to 1,023,988, data shows.

The Tulsa metropolitan statistical area is made up of the combined populations of Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

The increases in population came as larger metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles all reported a decline in residents between July 2020 and July 2021.

Meanwhile, Tulsa County was among 49 counties in the state that saw an increase in residents during the same one-year period.

The Tulsa County population increased by 2,701, or from 670,157 to 672,858 between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

Of the 2,701 net total increase in Tulsa County population, the Census Bureau attributed 965 of the population gain to residents moving here from other states.

An estimated 418 additional residents living here was attributed to gains in international migration in Tulsa County with the balance of the gain due to there being more births than deaths, referred to as the natural change.

With a 965 resident net increase in domestic migration in Tulsa County, it stands to reason that a Tulsa program aimed at luring new residents to the city helped contribute to the gain.

Launched in November 2018 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Remote offers $10,000 to out-of-state workers willing to move to Tulsa and work remotely.

While the program should be credited with some of the population increase, it isn’t the only reason, said Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote Managing Director.

The program has brought more than 15,000 remote workers to the city over a three year period, about 900 of whom moved here in 2021, Harlan said.

“So I think a lot of this is due to Tulsa becoming more attractive to folks across the country and we certainly have played a role in that, but I think it’s really an attribution to Tulsa as a whole becoming a really great place to be,” Harlan said.

In 2021 alone, the program has brought $62 million in new local earnings to the city of Tulsa, Harlan said. Given its success, the program is in no danger of going away anytime soon, he said.

“If this $10,000 is what gets people here to give Tulsa a chance, and we continue to see this type of economic impact on the city, we’ll continue to do this,” Harlan said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.