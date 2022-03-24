Tulsa County, metro population increased slightly during height of pandemic

The populations in both Tulsa County and the Tulsa metro area increased during the height of the pandemic, with credit for some of the gains going to a local incentive program.
Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate the Tulsa metropolitan area population increased by 7,399 from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.
The 7,399 person, or 0.7% gain in overall population, brought the total Tulsa metropolitan area population to 1,023,988, data shows.
The Tulsa metropolitan statistical area is made up of the combined populations of Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers and Wagoner counties.
The increases in population came as larger metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles
all reported a decline in residents between July 2020 and July 2021.
Meanwhile, Tulsa County was among 49 counties in the state that saw an increase in residents during the same one-year period.
The Tulsa County population increased by 2,701, or from 670,157 to 672,858 between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.
Of the 2,701 net total increase in Tulsa County population, the Census Bureau attributed 965 of the population gain to residents moving here from other states.
An estimated 418 additional residents living here was attributed to gains in international migration in Tulsa County with the balance of the gain due to there being more births than deaths, referred to as the natural change.
With a 965 resident net increase in domestic migration in Tulsa County, it stands to reason that a Tulsa program aimed at luring new residents to the city helped contribute to the gain.
Launched in November 2018 by the George Kaiser Family Foundation,
Tulsa Remote offers $10,000 to out-of-state workers willing to move to Tulsa and work remotely.
While the program should be credited with some of the population increase, it isn’t the only reason, said Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote Managing Director.
The program has brought more than 15,000 remote workers to the city over a three year period, about 900 of whom moved here in 2021, Harlan said.
“So I think a lot of this is due to Tulsa becoming more attractive to folks across the country and we certainly have played a role in that, but I think it’s really an attribution to Tulsa as a whole becoming a really great place to be,” Harlan said.
In 2021 alone, the program has brought $62 million in new local earnings to the city of Tulsa, Harlan said. Given its success, the program is in no danger of going away anytime soon, he said.
“If this $10,000 is what gets people here to give Tulsa a chance, and we continue to see this type of economic impact on the city, we’ll continue to do this,” Harlan said.
Happy 124th birthday, Tulsa. Here are 100 things we love to do in the city
1. Visit the cloud sculpture before it's gone
The “Artificial Cloud” sculpture on downtown’s Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge was designed by Native American artist Bob Haozous. Near the end of 2020,
to the Tulsa Development Authority its vision for $2.35 million in improvements to the Center of the Universe and Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge and plaza. The Downtown Coordinating Council presented
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
2. Drive up and see a double feature at Admiral Twin Drive-in
2. Drive up and see a double feature at Admiral Twin Drive-in, 7355 E. Easton St.
It's where "The Outsiders" was filmed. It's where you can see two movies for less than the price of one anywhere else. It's the Admiral Twin, 64 years old and one of fewer than 400 drive-ins in the United States.
Tulsa World File photo
3. Tour the tunnels under downtown Tulsa
3. Tour the tunnels under downtown Tulsa
A network of tunnels connect several of downtown Tulsa’s most iconic buildings, a fun way to see them from a whole new direction. While exploring, step up into the ornate lobby of the 320 S. Boston Building and then outside and look up. The spire at the very top was for years was the tallest point in downtown Tulsa. It also would change the color of the light to alert residents of impending bad weather.
Tulsa World File photo
4. Cut to order meat at Perry's
4. Cut to order
Pro tip: Perry's Meat Market is where top chefs and steak and barbecue cook-off champions go to buy their meat. It’s a carnivore’s dream. Find it at 1005 S. Lewis Ave.
Tulsa World File photo
5. Gilded Glory
5. Gilded glory
Towering over Expo Square, Tulsa’s Golden Driller statue is one of the most iconic structures in town thanks to its huge size and historical significance. So tell your friends you saw it with a selfie. 4145 E. 21st St.
Tulsa World File photo
6. Devour QT Breakfast Pizza
6. Devour the QT Breakfast Pizza
QT has lots of great things to offer our community, but its most important gift is Breakfast Pizza. Sure, it sounds crazy. But what would be bad about bacon, sausage and cheese on a warm, crunchy pizza crust? Or go for a frozen hot chocolate or doughnut before you start your day.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
7. Be in the scene at Valkyrie bar
7. Be in the scene at Valkyrie bar
Have a handcrafted cocktail at Valkyrie bar, 13 E. M.B. Brady St., in the space that portrayed Bennie’s Bar in the 1983 movie “Rumble Fish,” which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the S.E. Hinton book. Try a Rusty James, a Valkyrie original drink made with Bulleit Rye whiskey and named for the character played by Matt Dillon in the movie.
Tulsa World File photo
8. Get to know Woody Guthrie
8. Get to know Woody Guthrie
The Woody Guthrie Center has everything you need to learn about this important artist. It’s also become a trend for famous people to pay homage to Woody by having their photo taken near murals at the museum. Billy Bob Thornton, Hozier, Ben Harper, Tyler Florence and Billy Corgan are just a few of the stars to recently take a tour.
Tulsa World File photo
9. Two step in the house that Bob (Wills) built
9. Two step in the house that Bob (Wills) built
Tulsa’s Timeless Honky-tonk brings in big names and some of today’s hottest stars, but
Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St., wouldn’t be what it is today without a kick from Bob Wills, who broadcast his radio show across the country while crowds danced on the spring-loaded dance floor.
Tulsa World File photo
10. Wolf down some food truck fare
10. Wolf down some food truck fare
Without a doubt, Lone Wolf Banh Mi consistently has the longest lines of any food truck in Tulsa. But fans don’t mind. They keep coming back for more of the kimchi fries, banh mi sandwiches and amazing fried rice bowls. Find the restaurant at 3136 E. 11th St. and at the Archer building downtown, 203 E. Archer St.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
11. See the 'Sacred Rain Arrow' at Gilcrease Museum
11. See the 'Sacred Rain Arrow' at Gilcrease Museum
It may be the most recognized work of art in Oklahoma: a kneeling figure holding a bow and aiming an arrow at the sky. Most know it as the image that has adorned Oklahoma license plates since 2008. Yet the familiarity of the image does not lessen the impact of seeing the original work of art in person. “Sacred Rain Arrow” by the late Allan Houser has stood before the front entrance of Gilcrease Museum since 1989.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
12. Tour a historical landmark
12. Tour a historical landmark
History runs deep at First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave., where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached on July 28, 1960. It’s the oldest African-American church in Tulsa, founded in 1899. You’re invited to drop by any time to walk around and take pictures, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. And of course, you’re invited to worship at 11 a.m. Sundays.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
13. Unwind on the Arkansas River
13. Unwind on the Arkansas River
Enjoy the expansive River Parks trail system and stop by Elwood’s, 1924 S. Riverside Drive, the perfect place for a refreshing and rewarding drink. On a nice fall evening, you can watch the world go by.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
14. Enjoy a piece of baklava at the Tulsa Greek Festival
14. Enjoy baklava handmade by the members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at the Tulsa Greek Festival.
Downtown workers crowd the tents for roasted lamb, kabobs, spanakopita and lemony potatoes. But the real pros know to head to the bakery for nutty baklava and Galaktoboureko, a delicious creamy custard inside flaky layers of pastry and covered in orange syrup. The 2018 festival runs from Sept 20-22.
Tulsa World File photo
15. Enjoy hand-crafted coffee and cocktails
15. Enjoy hand-crafted coffee and cocktails at Hodges Bend, 823 E. Third St.
Well-crafted coffees and perfectly timed pour-overs help kick-start your evening at Hodges Bend, but it’s the cocktails that close the deal. Try the Moscow Müller.
Tulsa World File photo
16. Experience unique and eclectic art
16. Experience unique and eclectic art
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish art is housed in a bold, modern building at 2021 E. 71st St. that is a rarity in this city. But that is merely the surface of this interesting and and eclectic museum. Not only does it house the largest collection of Judaica in the American Southwest, it hosts daring and thoughtful exhibitions of art. From work by Alexander Calder to Marc Chagall, to the photography of Leonard Nimoy, this museum is a great way to expose yourself to diverse and interesting art and to learn about Jewish history and culture.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
17. Discover vintage collectibles and vinyl
17. Discover vintage collectibles and vinyl
There are bargains to be had at all of Tulsa’s flea markets. Hit the flea market at the fairgrounds, 4145 E. 21st St., for great vintage furniture and clothing and collectibles. There is also a great booth with a well curated selection of vinyl that is worth the time to seek out. Head east to the flea markets on Admiral, 9401 E. Admiral Place for the bargains, but more for the experience. Its sensory overload. Make some time for this one because there is a lot of ground to cover. If it can’t be found at the flea markets on Admiral, you probably don’t need it.
Tulsa World File photo
18. Handmade ice cream at La Michoacana Paleteria
18. Handmade ice cream at La Michoacana Paleteria
Among east Tulsa's Mexican culinary delights are the ice cream parlors, including La Michoacana Paleteria, located at 9467 E. 31st St. and 11108 E. 21st St. Find a selection of nieves and paletas, Mexican ice creams and popsicles, that even Willy Wonka would be proud of. And every bit of it is made in house.
The ice cream's texture is light as air and the flavors are all natural and totally delicious. There are your standard vanilla, chocolate, and "fresa" or strawberry, plus amazing coconut and pistachio. Others have exotic sounding labels, but they're Mexican ice cream standards — "cereza" is cherry, "rompope" is eggnog, "cajeta," a Mexican version of dulce de leche-type caramel, and queso is not for tortilla chip dipping — it's cheesecake.
Tulsa World File photo
19. Explore a hidden nature preserve
19. Explore a hidden nature preserve
It’s not easy to find the Ray Harral Nature Park, but once you do, it is nothing short of surprising. Tucked behind Ernest Childers Middle School in Broken Arrow, 301 E. Tucson St., this pristine gem offers easy access to nature. Mature trees and walkable paths wind and intersect between neighborhoods and parking lots. Make sure to find the suspension bridge.
Tulsa World File photo
20. Puffy tacos and luchadors
20. Puffy tacos and luchadors
First there are the puffy tacos. Soft, pillowy, fresh and made from ingredients grown or produced in the great state of Oklahoma. Then there is the wrestling. Nothing accompanies your dinner at Elote, 514 S. Boston Ave., better than two 200-pound men in singlets and masks flying through the air mere feet from your dinner table.
Tulsa World File photo
21. See the sunset in high style
21. See the sunset in high style
Drink in one of Tulsa’s best views from the historic rooftop bar of Mayo Hotel downtown, which famously hosted Elvis and sitting presidents. Then drink a Cosmo. It's the perfect cocktail for this elegant setting. The art deco interior of this iconic hotel, 115 W. Fifth St., is worth the visit.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
22. Fry bread tacos for all
22. Fry bread tacos for all
Who doesn’t love an Indian Taco? Taste the best Indian tacos around at the National Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska every year around October.
. www.pawhuskachamber.com
Tulsa World File photo
23. Fill your tray with treats at Pancho Anaya
23. Fill your tray with treats at Pancho Anaya
Walk into the Pancho Anaya bakery with locations at 2420 E. Admiral Blvd. and 11685 E. 21st St., and you are immediately surrounded by pastries of all shapes and colors. Grab a tray and some tongs and load it full of baked Mexican treats. Grab a tray and load up. And don’t miss the Tres Leches milk-soaked cake, your choice of chocolate or vanilla.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
24. Tour the Tulsa fairgrounds from above in an iconic ride
24. Tour the Tulsa fairgrounds from above in an icon
A Tulsa State Fair staple since 1965, Skyride tops out at 90 feet and travels 500 feet per minute, carrying 65,000 people a year from one side of the midway to the other.
Tulsa World File photo
25. Book it to The Brook
25. Cheese fries at The Brook
Stop by for some cheese fries at The Brook Restaurant Bar at 3401 S. Peoria Ave., where they have some of the best bar food in the city. The building formerly housed a movie theater that was built in 1945.
Tulsa World File photo
26. Roll with dinner
26. Roll with dinner
There’s something super swanky about sitting on the patio of In the Raw South, 6151 S. Sheridan Road, watching the sunset and nibbling on your favorite sushi roll or the ITR Salad. And we've yet to meet a kid who didn't like at least one sushi roll, like the Hello Kitty Roll with fried shrimp or chicken.
Tulsa World File photo
27. A rare chocolate indulgence
27. A rare chocolate indulgence
Taste one of the rarest chocolates in the world at Glacier Confection with locations at 5 W M.B. Brady St. and Utica Square shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue. Only a handful of chocolate makers have Fortunato No. 4 Nacional, a chocolate that comes from a cacao bean that was thought to be extinct. Or try one of the indulgent filled chocolate pieces.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
28. Do the Chicken Dance at Oktoberfest
28. Do the Chicken Dance at Oktoberfest
As the legend goes, the Chicken Dance was invented right here, in Tulsa, at Oktoberfest. The dance first came to the United States in 1981 during Oktoberfest. A German band wanted to demonstrate the dance in costume for a local TV station, but a duck costume could not be located, so a chicken costume was used. The chicken dance was born. German bands say Tulsans relish the dance like few cities do.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
29. Taste a tableside tradition
29. Taste a tableside tradition
You haven't really had a Caesar salad until you've had the the one at the Celebrity Restaurant, 3109 S. Yale Ave. Made tableside in large wooden bowls, these salads have been a Tulsa tradition for more than 50 years. Besides the salads, the best part about this restaurant is its ambiance. And a that remains the same after a recent remodel. Brass chandeliers, red velvet booths: it's like stepping back in time. Dress up in your best clothes and introduce the kids to a fancy meal they'll never forget.
Tulsa World File photo
30. Shop Tulsa Trinkets
30. Shop Tulsa trinkets
Celebrate your love for Tulsa with a quirky souvenir from one of Tulsa's great shops like
Boomtown Tees, 114A S. Elgin Ave.; Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66, 1347 E. 11th St.; and Decopolis, 502 S. Boston Ave., among many others.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
31. Get your chili fix at Ron's
31. Get your chili fix at Ron's
Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili has been in business since 1975. Several of the Ron’s locations are family owned and operated, and others are franchises. Find burgers, sandwiches and, of course, chili. The spice is just right, with the perfect consistency. Ron’s downtown, 1440 S. Denver Ave., draws the lunch crowds like crazy.
Tulsa World File photo
32. Be a trailblazer
32. Be a trailblazer
Explore the peaceful urban trails at Zink Park, near 33rd Street and Peoria Avenue, or at the Linnaeus Garden in Woodward Park, 21st Street and Peoria Avenue. Or, head just north of the city to the new Tulsa Botanic Garden, which unveiled the Floral Terraces garden in October, at 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
33. Chow down on Cajun cuisine
33. Chow down on Cajun cuisine
Don’t choose between gumbo or the shrimp Po Boy at Lassalle’s,
15 W. Fifth St. Get both. Trust us, owners Chris and Amanda West are New Orleans transplants and their food is the real deal.
Tulsa World File photo
34. Go crazy over these croissants
34. Go crazy over these croissants
If you haven’t tried the croissants sold at the Stonehorse Cafe Market in Utica Square shopping center, you are missing out. These croissants are made with layer after layer of buttery, flaky heaven.
Tulsa World File photo
35. Find your new favorite local musician at The Colony
35. Find your new favorite local musician at The Colony
A hotspot for local musicians and songwriters to hone their skills, The Colony,
2809 S. Harvard Ave., has music nearly every night of the week, with regular features like Monday night open mic and Paul Benjaman Band’s Sunday Nite Thing. Sit by the fire in the winter and soak up the great tunes.
Tulsa World File photo
36. Explore the Tulsa Arts District
36. Explore the Tulsa Arts District
The Tulsa Arts District has become one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods in the past few years. Check out the latest art shows, sample some of the town’s top restaurants, and play in nearby Guthrie Green.
Tulsa World File photo
37. Snack on sweet snow
37. Snack on sweet snow
In Sand Springs, it's all about Harper’s Hut Shaved Ice, at 1124 E. Charles Page Blvd., where you can build your own sno cone from 70 different flavors. Make sure you call to find out seasonal hours: 918-671-6352.
Tulsa World File photo
38. Cookies with a cause
38. Order cookies from Altamont Bakery, www.altamontbakery.com
A rabbi’s chocolate chip cookie recipe is one of Tulsa's secret ingredients to helping combat homelessness. Clients of the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma work at the bakery, which is a project of the Congregation B’nai Emunah. The kosher cookies are made using natural ingredients and no preservatives. They're mixed and cooked a dozen at a time. Staff and volunteers bake about 1,000 every Tuesday. The oatmeal raisin is also one of the best we've ever had.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
39. Start your day with Daylight Donuts
39. Start your day with Daylight Donuts
Tommy and Lucille Day decided to build a better doughnut in 1954. From their recipe sprang Daylight Donuts. The Tulsa-based enterprise grew into a worldwide network of nearly 1,000 independently owned retail outlets. About 35 locations open each year. If you want to eat the “hole” thing, you’ve got plenty of options. There are about 50 Daylight Donut locations within a 25-mile radius of Tulsa.
Tulsa World File photo
40. Get your kicks, see the Blue Whale and the Totem Pole Park
40. Get your kicks, see the Blue Whale and the Totem Pole Park
How famous is the Blue Whale in Catoosa? It’s part of Beatle-mania. Paul McCartney did a Route 66 trek a few years ago and made a pit stop at the Blue Whale, according to Blaine Davis, whose father created the iconic roadside attraction. The Totem Pole Park, billed as the home of the world’s largest totem pole, isn’t on Route 66, but it’s only a few miles off the Mother Road near Foyil.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
41. Night golf at LaFortune Park
41. Night golf at LaFortune Park
Work during the day, but love golf? No problem. The lights go on at LaFortune Park’s par three golf course during nighttime hours. There’s a “regular” golf course at LaFortune Park too, but lack of daylight is never an obstacle at the par three course at 61st Street and Yale Avenue. The course has been renovated and will reopen soon.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
42. Bring earplugs and experience the Chili Bowl
42. Bring earplugs and experience the Chili Bowl
Gentleman, start your engines. Two weeks after Christmas, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals arrives “like a gift from Santa Claus,” according to
chilibowl.com. The Chili Bowl has been attracting racing enthusiasts to Tulsa since the event’s inception in 1987. And keep your eyes peeled for racing celebrities who routinely make the trek to the Tulsa County fairgrounds for the races.
Tulsa World File photo
43. Strong as an oak
43. Strong as an oak
Tulsa’s roots go all the way back to a tree. When Oklahoma was Indian Territory in 1836, members of the Creek Nation ended their Trail of Tears march by settling at an oak tree near the Arkansas River. The village became Tulsa. The Council Oak Tree is part of the Creek Nation Council Oaks Park at 1750 S. Cheyenne Avenue.
Tulsa World File photo
44. Coneys, coneys and more coneys
44. Coneys, coneys and more coneys
You can’t call yourself a Tulsan if you haven't had a coney, whether your favorite is Coney I-Lander (which proudly proclaims it hasn’t changed a “bite” since 1926) or the Coney Island that is now in the Tulsa Arts District or some other specialist in the coney business. Tulsa coneys are small, covered in cheese and chili and irresistible. Look for a three-coney and drink special at numerous locations.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
45. Play golf off a cliff
45. Play golf off a cliff
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge in Sand Springs is a golf course with a must-see par three, alias the “cliff” hole. Players hit tee shots off a cliff to a green that rests 180 feet below. It’s not a straight drop to the green, but it’s about as close as you can get. From the moment you step on the course, this is the shot you can’t wait to hit.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
46. Let's hear it for the root beer
46. Let's hear it for the rootbeer
Tulsa is blessed with not one but two great hamburger places that have draft rootbeer. You can't go wrong with Weber’s, 3817 S. Peoria Ave., or Brownies, 2130 S. Harvard Ave. and 6577 E. 71st St.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
47. Who's thirsty for Thursdays at ONEOK field?
47. Who's thirsty for Thursdays at ONEOK field?
Want to start a weekend early? The Tulsa Drillers’ “Thirsty Thursday” promotion at ONEOK Field during Drillers or Roughnecks games get you 12-ounce beers or 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. And no trip to a ballpark is complete without a hot dog. For whatever reason, dogs seem to taste better there.
Tulsa World File photo
48. Gather together
48. Gather together at Gathering Place
More than a decade in the making, this $465 million park by the Arkansas River has wowed Tulsa. Plan to spend hours exploring everything from the unique playgrounds to the world-class architecture of the Boat House and the Williams Lodge. Find special Spring Break activities all week long at
gatheringplace.org
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
49. Step back in time at Arnold's
49. Step back in time at Arnold's
Richie and The Fonz would feel right at home at Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers, a 1950s-themed west-side landmark since 1986. The real treats here are shakes and malts in a variety of flavors served in a frosted goblet with a dollop of whipped cream on top. The Arnold's name works on two levels. It was the name of the malt shop in "Happy Days," and it is the last name of the founders of the restaurant, Vicki and Frank Arnold.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
50. Choose your fish at White River Fish Market
50. Choose your fish at White River Fish Market
White River Fish Market is the place where people from all walks of life dine in a communal setting and for years was best-known for allowing customers to choose the exact fish they wanted cooked from a display case. General manager Chad Brinson said that isn't so common anymore, but it's still an option. If crustaceans are your thing, go on Tuesday or Wednesday when lobster tails are available all day long. And don't forget the gumbo, red beans and rice, and buttermilk pie.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
51. Go bouldering at Chandler Park
51. Go bouldering Chandler Park might not have the massive vertical faces you probably picture when thinking of rock climbing. But what it does offer is a trove of rock formations ideal for the subgenre of climbing known as bouldering. Bouldering, simply put, is taking the hardest line up a rock without the aid of ropes or harness. Instead, climbers free climb, typically with a crash pad below them in case of a fall. The various rocks in the park have all been named, as have the routes from the base to the top, called problems because solving them takes more than strength.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
52. See 'The Drunkard' and get a drink
52. See the 'The Drunkard,' and get a drink
In November 1953, the owner of what was once known as the Riverside Studio gathered a group of like-minded individuals together to perform an adaptation of a 19th century melodrama about the evils of the “demon alcohol.” Since then, “The Drunkard” has been performed at the Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive, every Saturday night without interruption. That makes it the longest continuously running theatrical production in U.S. theater history.
Tulsa World File photo
53. Go to Philbrook
53. Go to Philbrook
The museum at 2727 S. Rockford Ave. is free for kids 17 and younger and local college students. So introduce your kids to art works that area sure to spark their imagination, then let them go crazy exploring the extensive grounds. Seek out the grotto and log cabin, sure-fire hits.
Tulsa World File photo
54. Eat at Lot A Burger
54. Eat at Lotaburger
Leo Waller started Lot A Burger, home of the big, old-fashioned hamburgers, in 1951 and soon was joined by his brother-in-law, Johnny Akers. Find these big, old-fashioned burgers in multiple locations.
Tulsa World File photo
55. Dine along the Mother Road
55. Dine along the mother road
The Smart Bomb from Tally’s is how you should start your day. It’s all here. Hash browns, ham, bacon, sausage, beef, onion, green pepper, jalepeno, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese and two eggs and toast. Yes, that’s a lot but it’s the fuel you’ll need for your tour of Route 66. Tally’s sits conveniently on the mother road and the decor is a perfect match to the streamlined, Formica topped glory days of America’s favorite highway. Tally's now has a location at 61st Street and Sheridan Road, too.
Tulsa World File photo
56. Blend two worlds at LaRoma
56. Blend two worlds at La Roma
This is the kind of family-run, neighborhood pizza joint that you can still find all over the northeastern United States, but rarely in these parts. Large pizza ranges from about $13 for just cheese to about $21 for a supreme. There is no thick crust at La Roma, but their thin version isn't the cracker hard thin crust you would get at the big, national chains. It's so good, diners are likely to see a steady stream of people picking up take-out pizza orders during the work week.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
57. Hear two symphonies
57. Hear two symphonies
Tulsa is a rarity among cities its size, in that it has supported two professional symphony orchestras for close to four decades. The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College has been performing since 1978, while the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is marked its 10th anniversary with its 2015-2016 season.
signaturesymphony.org; tulsasymphony.org
Tulsa World File photo
58. Take a trip to India Palace
58. Take a trip to India Palace
Without a doubt, India Palace, 6963 S. Lewis Ave., serves some of the best Indian food you will ever eat. Try the chicken tikka masala, saag paneer and garlic naan and say, "Hello," to the owner and operator, Guldeep Singh.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
59. Eat the freshest tortillas and crave-worthy carnitas
59. Eat the freshest tortillas and craveworthy carnitas
Since 1998, Tortilleria de Puebla has been turning out thousands of fresh tortillas a day to supply the needs of local supermarkets, restaurants and individuals who appreciate the simple joy of fresh tortillas. The small shop at 3118 S. Mingo Road is also known for other authentic Mexican specialties, including barbacoa (a slow-cooked barbecue beef), carnitas (slow roasted chunks of pork shoulder), the tripe-based soup known as menudo and hand-made tamales.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
60. Party like a journalist
60. Party like a journalist
You want to go where everybody knows your name? The Tulsa Press Club has your ticket. The Tulsa Press Club is one of the few remaining press clubs in the country with a clubhouse, located in the Atlas Life Building, 415 S. Boston Ave. Come share a drink after work or grab lunch with some of Tulsa’s biggest movers and shakers and continue this more than 100-year-old tradition.
Tulsa World File photo
61. Fill up on pho
Pho Nhi Vietnamese Noodle House serves up an excellent version of this Vietnamese staple, pho. Tulsa World file
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
62. Place a bet on the ponies at Fair Meadows
62. Place a bet on the ponies at Fair Meadows
This may be the easiest way in the country to watch horse racing. Parking is easy, finding a seat is easy and getting a great view of the races is even easier. The races are thrilling and if you win, it’s even more so. The flavor is more rodeo than Kentucky Derby but it’s Oklahoma after all.
Tulsa World File photo
63. Grab a breakfast burrito at the state's largest farmers market
63. Grab a breakfast burrito at Cherry Street Farmers Market
There are so many picks to be made at Cherry Street during farmers market season. But the breakfast burritos by James Shrader, owner of Palace Cafe restaurant, are among the favorites. Shrader, who has been a vendor at the market since the beginning, brings out beautiful baked goods, breads and the famous breakfast burritos, available in meat or veggie.
Tulsa World File photo
64. Find the Frank Lloyd Wright house
64. Find the Frank Lloyd Wright house
Officially called Westhope but better known these days as "The Frank Lloyd Wright House," the dwelling at 3701 S. Birmingham Ave. was designed by the famous architect for his cousin, Tulsa Tribune founder Richard Lloyd Jones. When the flat roof leaked, Jones' wife famously quipped, "Well, this is what we get for leaving a work of art out in the rain." Wright's only realized skyscraper, the 19-story Price Tower, is just 45 minutes north of Tulsa in downtown Bartlesville.
Tulsa World File photo
65. Taste Tulsa's top tacos
65. Taste Tulsa's top tacos
Tacos Don Francisco is not just a great place for authentic Mexican food, but a great place for authentic Mexican food when you’re hungry at 3 a.m. on a weekend. There are several locations in Tulsa.
Tulsa World File photo
66. Get down with T-town at Ida Red
66. Get down with T-Town at Ida Red
If you see a quirky Tulsa shirt you just have to have, there's a good chance it came from Ida Red, 3336 S. Peoria Ave. Everything about this boutique is fun — from the nostalgic candy, sodas and root beers to Toms. On the local side, find handmade jewelry, albums and T-shirts that say things like "I'm Down with T-Town, "I (heart) Tulsa and the infamous "Don't Hate the 918." Another location — this one with a soda fountain — is now open in the Tulsa Arts District, 208 N. Main St.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
67. Suds up and sip a beer at University of Wash
67. Suds up and sip a beer at University of Wash
What makes the laundromat a tad more tolerable? Sipping a beer while your clothes dry. And after a recent remodel, University of Wash, 3132 E. 15th St., is even a great place to go for a beer if you aren’t doing laundry.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
68. Survive Cry Baby Hill
68. Survive Cry Baby Hill
For one weekend a year, usually in June, this sleepy neighborhood at the end of Riverside Drive turns into the biggest party of the year in Tulsa. The last day of the Tulsa Tough cycling event sends riders up a steep and unforgiving hill, and thousands of spectators turn out to cheer them on. And to cheer on the riders apparently requires lots of beer, salacious costumes and a DJ. We like to think we’re helping.
Tulsa World File photo
69. Eat a steak, or grab a burger, at Prhyme
69. Eat a steak, or grab a burger, at Prhyme
Indulge at one of the city's top steakhouses, and then go back to Prhyme on Mondays and Tuesdays for a bargain. Everything is a great deal both nights with all bar menu selections half price.
Tulsa World File photo
70. Learn the story behind the Greenwood District plaques
70. Learn the story behind the Greenwood District plaques
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921 destroyed 1,256 homes and left the "Black Wall Street" of the Greenwood District in ruins. Often going unnoticed underfoot, sidewalk plaques now mark the location of lost businesses, a subtle but haunting reminder of how widespread the violence was across the north side of downtown. Reconciliation Park, built in 2001, commemorates the riot with statues.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
71. Wait for the worth-it BBQ at BurnCo
71. BurnCo BBQ, worth the wait
It’s intimidating at first, but the line that snakes around BurnCo BBQ, 18th and Boston Avenue, is just a small price to pay for some of the most delicious food in the state. And after you’ve made friends with your fellow queue-ers, the delicious reward of a heaping pile of smoked mac-and-cheese and ribs will be worth every second. A new location is finally serving dinner at 500 S. Riverwalk Crossing.
Tulsa World File photo
72. Explore Oklahoma's castle
72. Explore Oklahoma's castle
There's a castle in Muskogee with knights, turkey legs, zombies and holiday inflatables. Travel to Muskogee, and you can travel back in time every weekend in May to a medieval village built to host the Renaissance Festival. Then find fireworks sales in June and July, a "Haunted Castle" in October and a Christmas season display featuring a plethora of pretty lights and thousands of holiday inflatables.
Tulsa World File photo
73. Experience arthouse cinema at an icon
73. Experience arthouse cinema at an icon
Sure, you can see Oscar-winning movies, acclaimed indie flicks and the best foreign films and documentaries at the cool, exposed-brick theater that's been screening movies since 1928. But Circle Cinema is the best that a true "arthouse cinema" has to offer.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
74. Catch local music while supporting local veterans
74. Catch local music while supporting local veterans
Recently refurbished, the Centennial Lounge at the VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St., is a great place to hear local musicians and have a beer, all while supporting the efforts of the VFW, supporting veterans throughout the region.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
75. Attend three festivals in one weekend in downtown Tulsa
75. Attend three festivals in one weekend in downtown Tulsa
For one magical weekend in May, Tulsans can find three world-class fesivals within a few blocks of each other.
Tulsa International Mayfest brings national and local art, as well as headlining bands to the city's Art Deco center. The Blue Dome Arts Festival also has art, music and food, but with more of a local twist. And Tulsa’s own pop sensations Hanson bring the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival to the Brady Arts District.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
76. Take a coffee break at DoubleShot
76. Take a break at DoubleShot
Aficionados will endlessly debate what counts as the best cup of coffee in Tulsa. But "the pour-over" at DoubleShot, 1633 S. Boulder Ave., is definitely a contender. And the new space has to be seen to be believed. So take the kids for a scone and fortify yourself with enough caffeine to make it through spring break.
Tulsa World File photo
77. Search for treasures in out-of-the-way antique shops
77. Search for treasures in out-of-the-way antique shops
Friends from out-of-state have long talked about Tulsa as a mecca for bargain hunters. Shopping in the Tulsa area is diverse. Favorites include the stylish shops of Tulsa's Cherry Street; the charming River City Trading Post and Attic Treasures on Main Street in Jenks; and the chaotic, jumbled search-and-find mission at Rainbow's End, 1002 W. Main St., in Collinsville.
Tulsa World File photo
78. Take in the Mother Road Market
78. Take in the Mother Road Market. 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
The Mother Road Market features concept restaurants from some of Tulsa's favorite restaurants. Chicken and the Wolf features Nashville hot chicken sandwiches from the creators of Lone Wolf Banh Mi, and Big Dipper Creamery has small-batch ice cream in adventurous flavors. Also find rice bowls, pizza, cookies, a small-batch artisan bakery and local shopping.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
79. Kwan Yin statue at the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple
79. Kwan Yin statue at the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple, 16933 E. 21st St.
Meditate or just enjoy a contemplative stroll on the grounds of the
Buddhist Temple, 16933 E. 21st St., with the huge Kwan Yin and all the Buddhist statues.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File photo
80. Lace up and couples skate at Skateland
80. Lace up and couples skate at Skateland
Opened in 1968 near 11th Street and Sheridan Road, Skateland has 12,600 square feet of well-polished maple, making it the best roller rink in town. And, well, the only roller rink in town. The best time to hit the floor is right after the DJ calls a "couples skate" — sure to happen several times every Friday and Saturday night — so a special someone can help you not fall down.
Tulsa World File photo
81. See the sights from the ORU Prayer Tower
81. See the sights from the ORU Prayer Tower
Thousands of people each year visit the prayer tower at the center of the Oral Roberts University campus, 7777 S. Lewis Ave. ORU founder Oral Roberts himself made a practice of praying in the 200-foot tower, built in 1967. It has rooms for private, individual prayer and group prayer on the main floor, and in the 360-degree observation deck, with its commanding view of the campus and the city. It’s free and open to the public noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
82. Buffalo, barbecue and oil barons
82. Buffalo, barbecue and oil barons
Will Rogers once said that "of all the places in the United States, Woolaroc is the most unique." Started by oil baron Frank Phillips, founder of Phillips Petroleum, the ranch includes a 3,700-acre wildlife preserve with buffalo and a museum with more than 55,000 relics and pieces of art. Just an hour northwest of Tulsa, Woolaroc is roughly half way to the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, 39,000 of the most scenic acres in Oklahoma. Throw in lunch in Pawhuska — Bad Brad's BBQ is a local favorite — and that's a nearly perfect day trip.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
83. Volunteer at Iron Gate or another great Tulsa nonprofit organization.
83. Volunteer at Iron Gate or another great Tulsa nonprofit organization.
Tulsa has one of the highest volunteer rates in the country and there are a lot of organizations like the Iron Gate soup kitchen and food pantry that gladly accept volunteers. Find them at
. irongatetulsa.org
Tulsa World File photo
84. Play at Guthrie Green
84. Play at Guthrie Green
One of the most cosmopolitan parts of our city is a one-square-block public park on the north edge of downtown. Families pack the Guthrie Green, 111 M. B. Brady St., for Food Truck Wednesdays, Thursday movie nights and Sunday concerts.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
85. Drink where the stars do
85: Drink where the stars do at Cellar Dweller, 417 W. Seventh St. The Cellar Dweller is like one of those dive bars that were all over downtown in an earlier era. Just getting to it is part of the experience. Locate the old Del Ray building next to the Blair Apartment building, enter under the faded maroon awning, take an immediate left down some steep concrete steps, and you are there. It's under new ownership and has been remodeled but is still dank and dark with interesting decor and furniture, including a tufted red velvet love seat.
It is said George Clooney, Katy Perry and other notables separately found refuge there when they were in Tulsa.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File photo
86. Feast your eyes on a real moon rock
86. Feast your eyes on a real moon rock
Combining preservation with inspiration, Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium tells the story of Oklahoma's rich aerospace history with interactive exhibits. And there's a real moon rock, to boot. Don't miss the chance to walk through a real MD-80 commercial jet. 3624 N. 74th E. Ave.
Tulsa World File photo
87. Check out the Dome
87. The Blue Dome Building, 202 S. Elgin Ave., is the center piece of the Blue Dome District, a cool place with plenty of restaurants and bars to visit.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
88. Did someone say karaoke?
88. Did someone say Karaoke?
Stretch those vocal chords at one of the many karaoke events around Tulsa. Try Sunday nights with Ron Hammond at Mainline Art and Cocktails bar, 111 N. Main St.
Tulsa World File photo
89. March along with The Pride
89. March along with The Pride
Football isn't the only reason to show up to Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium on Fridays in the fall. The Pride of Broken Arrow marching band has grown into one of the most watched programs in the nation thanks to a combination of high-energy marching, musical mastery and captivating choreography that leaves marching fans breathless every year.
Tulsa World File photo
90. Go after the stripers and wipers
90. Stripers and Wipers
Anglers know the Arkansas River from Broken Arrow through Tulsa to Keystone Dam is a hometown fishing hot spot, especially for hard fighting silver-rocket striped bass — often 10 to 15 pounds and occasionally even larger. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation collects eggs from those stripers below Keystone Dam to raise fish for one the state's most popular stocking programs. They cross the stripers with native white bass and create hybrids, sometimes called "wipers," and one of the best places in the state to catch a few fillets for a fantastic dinner is right up the road at Skiatook Lake.
Tulsa World File photo
92. Eat tater tots at Dust Bowl
92. Eat tater tots at Dust Bowl
This ain't your parent's bowling alley, though it may sort of look like it. Dust Bowl Lanes and Lounge, 211 S. Elgin Ave., guarantees a night of fun as you destroy those pins, but be sure to snag some of their delicious and creative fare. The Totchos are crispy tater tots covered in toppings.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
93. Eat your way through El Rio Verde's menu
93. Everyone loves El Rio Verde
Most Tulsans will direct you to El Rio Verde for a great plate of food featuring a wet burrito. Go to El Rio Verde, 38 N. Trenton Ave., but take our advice: Explore their breakfast menu instead. You won’t regret it. Then come back for a wet burrito.
Tulsa World File photo
94. Go to one of the nation's biggest high school football games
94. Go to one of the nation's biggest high school football games
The Union-Jenks rivalry has become one of the biggest in the country. Both teams have combined to rule Class 6A football in Oklahoma for the last 20 years. Even if you're not a fan of either school, plan a trip to go watch this game at some point.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File photo
95. Celebrate Cherokee heritage
95. Celebrate Cherokee heritage
The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah every September celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. The Cherokee National Holiday attracts visitors from across the United States as well as from around the world.
MIKE BROWN/Tulsa World File photo
96. Check out Tulsa growing brew pub scene
96. Check out Tulsa's growing beer scene
Enjoy Tulsa's oldest brewery, Marshall Brewing Company, 1742 E. Sixth St., at its new tap room.
Other breweries and pubs to check out:
American Solera Brewing Co., 1801 S. 49th West Ave. and 108 E. 18th St.; Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.; Dead Armadillo Brewing Co., 1004 E. Fourth St.; Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd.; Renaissance Brewing Co., 1147 S. Lewis Ave.; Welltown Brewing Co., 114 W. Archer St.; Elgin Park Brew Pub, 325 E. M.B. Brady St.; Nothing's Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St.; Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main St.; Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity, 6808 S. Memorial Drive.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
97. Watch the Great Raft Race
97. Watch the Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River.
A Tulsa tradition that was recently revived, the Great Raft Race has teams floating between Sand Springs and Tulsa every Labor Day. The 2017 race opens at 7 a.m. with rafts launching at 8. Watch from any number of bridges or attend the festival at River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
98. Buy a pumpkin and get lost in the corn maze at Carmichael's
98. Buy a pumpkin and get lost in the corn maze at Carmichael's
Fall means a trip to Carmichael's at 14780 S. Memorial Drive in Bixby, which has been around for almost 40 years. There's something special about picking the perfect pumpkin and letting the kids run through the corn maze.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File photo
99. Stay in the world-class Ambassador Hotel.
99. Stay in the world-class Ambassador Hotel.
Built in 1929, the Ambassador features Mediterranean-style architecture with a heavy dose of Italian terra cotta and limestone. It was recently renovated and was ranked the ninth-best hotel in the United States by
TripAdvisor.com. Find a story here.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World Magazine
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
100. Experience Lights On at Utica Square
100. Experience Lights On at Utica Square
A Thanksgiving tradition for generations of Tulsa families, the Lights On ceremony with its 700,000 lights kicks off a string of holiday events. Stroll the midtown shopping center and find Santa's house, scenes from the Nutcracker and more. In the summer, Utica Square hosts another tradition, Summer's Fifth Night with concerts every Thursday through August.
Tulsa World File photo
Population change, 2020-2021
July 1, 2021 population, % change from 2020
Tulsa MSA: 1,023,988, +0.7%
OKC MSA: 1,441,647, +0.9%
Tulsa County: 672,858, +0.4%
Creek County: 72,029, +0.35%
Muskogee County: 66,146, -0.02%
Okmulgee County: 36,843, +0.4%
Osage County: 45,772, +0.07%
Pawnee County: 15,741, +1.3%
Rogers County: 96,695, +1.4%
Wagoner County: 84,050, +3.3%
