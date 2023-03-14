As Tulsa County begins buying up flood-prone houses this year, funding will probably run out long before all of the affected homeowners can receive help, officials said Tuesday.

“We’re urging people to apply now, apply early, because there’s going to be a lot of need in the community,” said Joseph Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency. “We're going to go through this money pretty fast.”

Tulsa County commissioners approved plans this week to use $14.75 million in federal grants to buy houses that were affected by historic flooding in May 2019, an event that the National Weather Service’s local office dubbed “The Big Rain.” Several days of heavy rains included one 24-hour period in which Tulsa received more rain than the city usually gets for the entire month.

The money would let officials buy 50 to 60 houses in flood zones across the county, Kralicek said. When gauging interest in a voluntary buy-out program last year, however, more than 170 homeowners wanted to sell.

“And that was before we even had the money secured,” Kralicek said. “Now that there's money secured and people know that the program exists, we think that probably there will be a far greater request for this assistance than there is money available to provide the assistance.”

The county is taking applications now and will begin offering contracts this summer, Kralicek said. Officials will demolish the houses that are purchased and place easements on the properties to prevent any future building of new structures there.

Some properties could be used as parks for green space, Kralicek said.

“If it’s an empty field that floods, it's not nearly as dramatic an issue as a neighborhood flooding,” he said. “What we've learned over the years, studying and working disasters and doing floods, is that creeks and rivers are going to do what creeks and rivers are going to do. And there's not a lot you can do to stop them.

“Your best mitigation that you can do is to not be there whenever it floods.”

Homeowners can submit applications online at tulsacounty.org or find paper applications at city halls in Bixby, Collinsville, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Sperry.

May 2019 video: Arkansas River levee secured by National Guard and Corps of Engineers