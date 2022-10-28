Tulsa County judge candidates to meet at forum hosted by Bar Association

Candidates on the ballot for judicial office are set to meet one week before the Nov. 8 election at a forum hosted by the Tulsa County Bar Association that will be livestreamed for local voters.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray and Special Judge Tanya Wilson are seeking Oklahoma’s District 14 judge seat in a nonpartisan race. The forum, which is not open to the public, is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tulsa County Bar Center. Go to facebook.com/tulsacountybar to find the livestream.

Wilson, who received about 33,000 votes in the June primary, said she believes the role of district judge would give her a greater platform from which to serve her community.

Gray also advanced from the primary with about 30,000 votes.

The candidates have many similarities — both lifelong Tulsans are graduates of Booker T. Washington High School and the University of Tulsa.

Gray currently heads the homicide team of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and said in his 11 years as an assistant district attorney, he has gone to trial 94 times, including 56 homicides.

His experience sets him apart as a candidate, he said, for the office he’s running for will be a trial position, and he’s spent a good deal of time absorbing and applying pertinent case law.

Although he “loves” his current position, Gray said he’s keen on taking on a new challenge, and he believes his skills will transfer well to the judicial bench.

“The role of a prosecutor is to advocate for the state of Oklahoma and to secure justice for both victims and their families and the defendants as well,” he said. “I think (the latter is) also the role of a judge — not to win, but to get it right, to be just and to be fair.”

Gray said he believes in personal practice and treating people with dignity and respect.

Gray also spoke of his love of public service and of Tulsa, encouraging voters to invest in their research to select the best candidate.

A special judge for two years, Wilson also has an 11-year background at the DA’s office. She says her current position and time spent as a defense attorney in private practice gives her well-rounded experience — the ability to see a case from both sides and manage a docket.

Selected by the district judges, special judges handle misdemeanor trials, small claims, protective orders and the like.

Wilson currently presides over preliminary hearings, which could be described as mini-trials where she hears from both sides, makes rulings concerning case law and determines whether a case against a defendant issolid enough to continue to trial before a district judge.

Before assuming the position in 2020, Wilson was previously head of the juvenile division of the District Attorney’s Office, and she said she still has a passion for helping deprived and neglected children.

“I am currently a judge so I know part of the responsibilities,” Wilson said. “And people have already been able to see me, as a judge, handle cases, (to see) my temperament and ability to be fair and impartial.”

The general election is Nov. 8.

Featured video: