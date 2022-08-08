 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa County issues county-wide burn ban through next Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
071322-tul-nws-heatdome-p3 (copy)

A smoky Tulsa skyline is pictured on Aug. 2, 2021.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

Tulsa County is in a burn ban until Aug. 15, county commissioners decided Monday morning.

Persistent drought in the region was not improved by recent rainfall, according to a Tulsa County news release, and fire officials in the area determined the drought conditions were appropriate for a burn ban.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning that includes controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine, or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

The city of Tulsa in a news release said violations of burn bans within the city can result in an up to $1,200 fine and up to six months in jail.

This burn ban also overrides any previously issued burn permits in Tulsa city limits, city officials said. Permits will be reissued at no cost once the burn ban is lifted.

People are also reading…

The burn ban will remain in effect until Monday, August 15 at 12 p.m. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be considered.

A current burn ban map for the state can be found at: ag.ok.gov/divisions/forestry-services/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

By a 4-1 count, the Tulsa school board approved the 16 items on the consent agenda Monday night, including a memorandum of understanding with the Carnegie-based Kiowa Tribe to offer supplemental language and culture classes during the 2022-23 school year. #oklaed

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Gen Z and Millennial drivers have a complicated relationship with their cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert