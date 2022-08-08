Tulsa County issues county-wide burn ban through next Monday

Tulsa County is in a burn ban until Aug. 15, county commissioners decided Monday morning.

Persistent drought in the region was not improved by recent rainfall, according to a Tulsa County news release, and fire officials in the area determined the drought conditions were appropriate for a burn ban.

The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning that includes controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine, or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

The city of Tulsa in a news release said violations of burn bans within the city can result in an up to $1,200 fine and up to six months in jail.

This burn ban also overrides any previously issued burn permits in Tulsa city limits, city officials said. Permits will be reissued at no cost once the burn ban is lifted.

The burn ban will remain in effect until Monday, August 15 at 12 p.m. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be considered.

A current burn ban map for the state can be found at: ag.ok.gov/divisions/forestry-services/.