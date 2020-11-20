Tulsa County has 35 of its 42 ZIP codes in red for 'severe and uncontrolled' COVID-19 spread

Thirty-five of 42 Tulsa ZIP codes are red for "severe and uncontrolled" COVID-19 spread, up from 22 a week ago, according to the latest Tulsa Health Department map updated Friday.

Red signifies outbreaks are present and worsening, with contact tracing capacity strained or exceeded, according to THD guidance. The other seven ZIP codes are orange, which constitutes a high risk with high levels of transmission.

THD Executive Director Bruce Dart noted during a Thursday news conference that the agency encourages people to stay home if their ZIP code is red.

"I actually saw a meme this week that showed the virus visibly circulating in the air and asked, 'Would you go out if you could see this?'" Dart said. "The virus is circulating everywhere, and if you could see it, I think many people would understand that this is real and this is the enemy and this is what we're fighting against."

Dart said the county last week surpassed the 4% mark for how many of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19, or about 26,000 people.

The county's seven-day rolling average of new cases was at 394 on Thursday, rising to a record 414 on Friday.