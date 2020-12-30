Tulsa County has 23 ZIP codes at 'extreme severe' COVID-19 risk amid record hospitalizations statewide

There were 23 of 42 ZIP codes in dark red for "extreme severe" COVID-19 risk Wednesday, the same day a record 16 Tulsa County residents were reported dead from the virus amid record levels of hospitalizations statewide.
Another 15 were in red for severe risk, with the remaining four at the orange level for high risk. The 23 in dark red tops the prior high of 22 on Dec. 11. The county's previous reported death record was 10 on Dec. 23.
The Tulsa Health Department on Wednesday updated its weekly COVID-19 ZIP code map for the first time since Dec. 18 because of the holidays. Its next update will be Jan. 8, back on its regular Friday schedule.
In a news release update, THD noted that nearly a quarter (23.6%) of all Tulsa County cases since the pandemic began have been identified in December alone. One-fifth (20.4%) of all Tulsa County residents who have been hospitalized were admitted in December, a figure that doesn't include admissions Wednesday or Thursday.
"More Tulsa County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in November and December than in all other months combined," according to a news release.
Additionally, the agency highlighted that by Christmas Day, 7% of Tulsa County's population had tested positive for the virus.
"If current trends continue, we'll surpass 8% on January 10th," according to the news release. "This is significant because it previously took 30 days or more to increase by 1%, and now that is happening in 2 weeks or less."
A spokeswoman for the agency said Executive Director Bruce Dart was out of the office and unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Dr. Dale Bratzler on Wednesday described the number of COVID-19 deaths in the nation as "staggering" the past few weeks, with two Americans dying every minute from the virus.
Bratzler, OU's Chief COVID officer, cited Dr. Anthony Fauci in sharing the fear that the worst is yet to come. Bratzler said that even though the U.S. only has 4.2% of the world's population, the country has 25% of the confirmed cases across the globe.
"Which is unbelievable to me that we've done so poorly at slowing the spread of this particular virus," he said. "Right now case counts remain very, very high nationally, and I think they're very high in Oklahoma. I think the numbers right now don't adequately reflect the real case counts in Oklahoma.
"I know that the hospitals are full right now in Oklahoma, and I'm just very concerned that these two holidays over the next few weeks — that the numbers will continue to go up."
Oklahoma's confirmed COVID-19 inpatients in ICU care broke a record Wednesday for the second time this week, reaching 501, according to state data. Overall confirmed COVID hospitalizations were at 1,924, only three off the record posted Monday.
For perspective, overall positive cases hospitalized to close October were at about 800 before the ongoing surge began to skyrocket even more.
All eight of Oklahoma's hospital regions are in Tier 3 of 4 in the state's surge plan, meaning COVID positive patients comprise between 20% and 40% of all inpatients in each region.
The highest on Wednesday was Oklahoma County at 37.2%. Tulsa County was at 24.8%.
THD's ZIP code map thresholds use the 14-day moving average of active cases per 1,000 residents, based on Johns Hopkins University methodology.
The dark red category is divided into three levels of severity. The lowest dark red tier has 15 ZIP codes in it, the middle has seven and the worst has one.
Dark red signals for residents to stay home because COVID's spread is extremely severe and uncontrolled, with outbreaks present and worsening, according to THD's guidance. Testing and contact tracing capacity are strained or exceeded.
The guidance for red is similar to dark red. The orange recommendation is to minimize contacts, with high levels of disease transmission ongoing.
The interactive ZIP code map can be viewed on THD’s COVID-19 data page, along with PDFs that contain guidance for each hazard level.