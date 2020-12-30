Tulsa County has 23 ZIP codes at 'extreme severe' COVID-19 risk amid record hospitalizations statewide

Additionally, the agency highlighted that by Christmas Day, 7% of Tulsa County's population had tested positive for the virus.

"If current trends continue, we'll surpass 8% on January 10th," according to the news release. "This is significant because it previously took 30 days or more to increase by 1%, and now that is happening in 2 weeks or less."

A spokeswoman for the agency said Executive Director Bruce Dart was out of the office and unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Dr. Dale Bratzler on Wednesday described the number of COVID-19 deaths in the nation as "staggering" the past few weeks, with two Americans dying every minute from the virus.

Bratzler, OU's Chief COVID officer, cited Dr. Anthony Fauci in sharing the fear that the worst is yet to come. Bratzler said that even though the U.S. only has 4.2% of the world's population, the country has 25% of the confirmed cases across the globe.

"Which is unbelievable to me that we've done so poorly at slowing the spread of this particular virus," he said. "Right now case counts remain very, very high nationally, and I think they're very high in Oklahoma. I think the numbers right now don't adequately reflect the real case counts in Oklahoma.